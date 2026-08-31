ETV Bharat / bharat

September Rainfall Likely Below Normal; India Records Hottest August Since 1901: IMD

File photo of a commuter using a scarf to shield herself from the scorching sun in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: India is likely to receive below-normal rainfall in September, with precipitation expected to remain below 91 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its monthly forecast on Monday, raising concerns over continued rainfall deficit in several parts of the country.



IMD Director General of Meteorology Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said monthly rainfall over the country as a whole is “most likely to be below normal” during September. The LPA for the month is around 167.9 mm, based on rainfall data for the 1971-2020 period.

Most parts of the country are likely to experience deficient rainfall, although some areas in east, northeast and central India could receive comparatively better rainfall, Mohapatra said. The IMD also forecast that the monthly average maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal in September.



The forecast comes after a deficient August, when India received 213.3 mm of rainfall, 16.3 per cent below normal and the seventh-lowest August rainfall since 2001.



Hottest August since 1901