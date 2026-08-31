September Rainfall Likely Below Normal; India Records Hottest August Since 1901: IMD
IMD has forecast a hotter and drier September, with below-normal rainfall likely across most parts of India, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
New Delhi: India is likely to receive below-normal rainfall in September, with precipitation expected to remain below 91 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its monthly forecast on Monday, raising concerns over continued rainfall deficit in several parts of the country.
IMD Director General of Meteorology Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said monthly rainfall over the country as a whole is “most likely to be below normal” during September. The LPA for the month is around 167.9 mm, based on rainfall data for the 1971-2020 period.
Most parts of the country are likely to experience deficient rainfall, although some areas in east, northeast and central India could receive comparatively better rainfall, Mohapatra said. The IMD also forecast that the monthly average maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal in September.
The forecast comes after a deficient August, when India received 213.3 mm of rainfall, 16.3 per cent below normal and the seventh-lowest August rainfall since 2001.
Hottest August since 1901
India also recorded its hottest August since 1901, with the mean temperature touching 28.01 degrees Celsius, compared with the normal of 27.34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The average minimum temperature was also the highest on record for August since 1901, at 24.36 degrees Celsius, against the normal of 23.68 degrees Celsius.
According to Mohapatra, moderate to strong El Niño conditions over the equatorial Pacific were a key factor behind the below-normal rainfall in August. Sea surface temperatures remained above normal across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, with the conditions expected to strengthen further in the coming months.
Although four low-pressure systems formed during August and collectively persisted for 26 days, their rainfall activity was largely concentrated over the Indo-Gangetic plains, leaving several other regions with rainfall deficits.
Rain deficit raises crop concerns
The uneven distribution of monsoon rainfall is emerging as a growing concern for agriculture, particularly in key crop-growing regions. Rice-growing areas in the east and north, sugarcane belts in the west and south, and soybean-producing regions are facing moisture stress. Farm Ministry data released on Monday showed that planting of rice and corn was trailing last year’s pace as of August 28, while oilseed and sugarcane sowing was also slightly lower.
Monthly Outlook for Rainfall during September 2026— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 31, 2026
Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during September 2026 is most likely to be below normal (<91% of Long Period Average (LPA)). Spatially, many parts of the country are likely to receive below-normal rainfall. However,… pic.twitter.com/rTITpCnKU8
Monsoon had already begun on a weak note, with India recording its driest June in 12 years. Rainfall improved in July but weakened again in August, setting the stage for another potentially deficient month in September.
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