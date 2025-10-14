ETV Bharat / bharat

September 2025 Inflation At 1.54%; Kerala, 8 Other States See Higher Price Pressures

Even more striking is the trend in food prices, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) showed a deflation of -2.28 percent compared to the same month last year with rural areas at -2.17 percent and urban areas at -2.47 percent. This sharp decline, a 164 basis point drop from the previous month, makes it the lowest food inflation since December 2018. For many households, especially those feeling the pinch in recent months, this slowdown in price rise, particularly for essential food items could ease some of the everyday financial pressure.

Some states, however, experienced a fall in prices compared to the previous year. Uttar Pradesh saw the steepest decline, with inflation in the negative at 0.61 percent. Assam and Bihar also recorded deflation at 0.56 percent and 0.51 percent respectively, while Telangana showed a marginal drop at 0.15 percent. These trends point to either a dip in consumer demand or stronger supply conditions in those regions especially in food and essential goods.

In September 2025, a number of states reported inflation rates higher than the national average of 1.54 percent. Kerala stood out with a sharp rise in prices, recording inflation at 9.05 percent. Jammu & Kashmir followed with 4.38 percent, while Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu saw inflation at 3.33 percent, 3.06 percent and 2.77 percent respectively. Himachal Pradesh 2.74 percent, Uttarakhand 2.25 percent, West Bengal 1.97 percent and Maharashtra 1.74 percent were also above the national average. These figures suggest localised price pressures, possibly driven by regional supply issues, demand trends or sector-specific challenges.

According to the data of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, National Statistics Office (NSO), in September 2025, the year on year inflation rate based on the All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 1.54 percent, marking a notable drop of 53 basis points from August. This is the lowest overall inflation recorded since June 2017, offering some relief on the general price front.

Experts note that while national inflation remains moderate higher price levels in some states may still pose challenges for certain sections of the population particularly those with lower or fixed incomes.

New Delhi: Inflation in September 2025 stood at 1.54 percent compared to the same month in 2024 staying well within the RBI's target range. However nine states recorded inflation rates above the national average. Kerala topped the list at 9.05 percent, followed by Jammu & Kashmir at 4.38 percent and Karnataka at 3.3 percent making them the top three.

Seasoned economist and retired JNU professor Arun Kumar told ETV Bharat that the CPI in each state is based on a consumption basket, which includes specific commodities and their respective prices. These prices often vary from one state to another. For example, in Kerala, the prices of some items are higher than the national average.

When we say inflation is coming down, it doesn’t necessarily mean that prices are falling. Rather, it means that the rate at which prices are rising is slowing down. Prices are still increasing, just not as quickly as before. This continued rise compared to last year’s prices, disproportionately affects people with lower incomes. As a result individuals with limited earnings or those who are unemployed are facing greater challenges. In states where the inflation rate is negative, situation can be considered relatively better. However in most regions inflation is still on the rise, with low speed, he added.

Inflation And GST impact

When asked whether GST reforms could have an impact on inflation, his response was that it would mainly affect lower-income groups. While GST has been reduced on packaged goods, it primarily impacts the organised sector. The unorganised sector, which employs a large number of low income workers, is less benefitted by GST changes.

Now consumers who previously relied on the unorganised sector may shift to buying packaged goods of branded items. This shift can reduce business for the unorganised sector, potentially leading to job losses and decreased income for those at the lower rungs of the economic ladder.

Possible Rate Cut In December

According to Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA, the CPI inflation pulled down by sharper than anticipated disinflation in food and beverages to 1.4 percent (an 81-month low), despite several other categories recording a sequential uptick in YoY inflation prints. For instance, inflation for miscellaneous items shot up to 5.35 percent in September 2025, boosted by the surge in prices of gold and silver.

Despite the early monsoon onset and abundant rains that supported kharif sowing, large excess rainfall and flooding in some parts of the country in late August 2025 and early September 2025 is expected to have damaged standing crops. This coupled with the impact of the IMD’s forecast of above-normal rains in October 2025 on the kharif crop harvest and yields, remains a key monitorable, she added.

ICRA also expects the CPI inflation to average 2.6 percent in FY2026, dampened by the GST rationalisation as well as the continued benign food prices. Nayar also said that a final 25 bps rate cut is possible in December 2025 with its timing contingent on the degree of further transmission of the cumulative 100 bps rate cuts to the credit market as well as the growth implications of the GST rejig and tariffs. We expect downward revisions in the expected growth trajectory to drive the rate cut decision, rather than the benign CPI inflation outlook, with the latter being driven by tax policy changes and not weaker demand, she added.

GST Cut May Ease Inflation

Care rating believes that the recent rationalisation of GST rates is further expected to have a positive impact on the overall inflationary environment. Its report on September inflation estimate that it could lower CPI inflation by 70–90 bps annually under the current basket, assuming effective pass-through to consumers. With food inflation subdued and demand-side pressures contained, we project average inflation for FY26 at 2.4 percent. From a monetary policy perspective moderating inflation provide the RBI with greater room to focus on supporting economic growth in midst of rising external headwinds and uncertainties surrounding the trade negotiations with the US. In case growth indicators weaken, the latest inflation figures open the door for a potential 25 bps rate cut in December.