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Separatist Shabir Shah Should Not To Be Unnecessarily Handcuffed: Special NIA Court

Jammu: A special NIA court in Jammu has directed jail authorities to ensure that separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah is not unnecessarily handcuffed while being escorted from the Central Jail in Kot Bhalwal here to a hospital or court, following his plea that handcuffing could cause him pain and further endanger his health.

Shah was arrested in April by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a three-decade-old terror case related to mob violence and firing on policemen during a terrorist's last rites at Naaz crossing in Srinagar. His arrest comes shortly after he was released on bail after nearly seven years of imprisonment in other NIA cases, including one related to terror funding.

Disposing of an application filed by the undertrial, who had sought immediate medical treatment as well as a specific direction against handcuffing or shackling during his movement to hospital or court, Special Judge NIA Court Jammu Prem Sagar passed the directions on August 18.

"As per the medical report received from Superintendent Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, wherein it is stated that the accused was provided treatment by visiting specialised doctors besides being examined by a visiting physician. The accused is on a good medical diet as per the protocol, and he is provided with the articles for his comfort in consonance with his health condition.