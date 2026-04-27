Separated By Fence, United In Grief: A Funeral Bridges Line Of Control In Kashmir
Divided by the LoC, Keran village unites in grief as family members on both sides share a poignant farewell to a beloved government servant.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Srinagar: It was a day of mourning for a remote Keran village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, as a serving government employee passed away from a cardiac arrest. Yet, as his funeral procession readied, the village confronted a painful truth: decades-old divisions that even death could not overcome.
The village is separated by a heavily guarded border near the Kishenganga River, which is called Neelam in Pakistan. Though divided by geography and decades of conflict, their pain bridged the divide in a touching moment of human bond.
Raja Liyaqat Ali Khan, who served as a Naib Tehsildar in the Ganderbal district, suffered cardiac arrest and was being treated at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar for several days. He passed away on Saturday. But heartbreaking scenes unfolded when the news spread on social media, prompting Khan’s family members to stand on the other side of the LoC of the riverbanks to catch one last glimpse of the funeral.
Majaz Ahmad, village head of Keran village, said it was heartbreaking to watch Khan’s relatives observe the funeral from a distance. He said Khan’s family, including his father, brothers and relatives, migrated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early 1990s.
“His brothers and sisters had come to see the funeral on the opposite side after news spread on social media about the death. But they were helpless and watched the funeral procession from a distance,” he told ETV Bharat.
Initially, Khan had also shifted to the other side of the militarised fence but returned later. He is survived by his wife and four children, with the eldest one pursuing a bachelor's degree.
Ahmad said Khan’s uncle, who was a senior government official, had stayed in the village. But the remaining families moved to the other side of the border.
Videos on social media showed the procession marching along the river while men and women in PoK stood on the riverbank. Many played emotional songs in the background of the videos of the procession.
A villager said that the funeral prayer which was held in the evening got very emotional as people from both sides mourned his departure.
“People from this side found themselves lucky because they physically participated in his last rites, and at the same time the people from the other side were crying helplessly, waving hands with tearful eyes to say their last goodbye to him. It was really very painful to see it.”
Keran Valley is one of many villages along the LoC, which serves as the de facto border between India and Pakistan. Hundreds of families have migrated from Kashmir across the border since the partition in 1947.
These villages have borne the brunt of years of turmoil and cross-border shelling soon after insurgency began in the 1990s.
But after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire in 2003, peace returned to these villages. Things further eased for them after the first cross-LoC bus service, known as the ‘Karwaan-e-Aman’ (Caravan of Peace) or Srinagar–Muzaffarabad Bus, was inaugurated on April 7, 2005, to reunite divided families. But the services were suspended in April 2019, leaving them divided again.
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