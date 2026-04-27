ETV Bharat / bharat

Separated By Fence, United In Grief: A Funeral Bridges Line Of Control In Kashmir

Videograb showing people in PoK mourning death of their relative in Keran village of Kashmir in Jammu Kashmir ( Social media )

Srinagar: It was a day of mourning for a remote Keran village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, as a serving government employee passed away from a cardiac arrest. Yet, as his funeral procession readied, the village confronted a painful truth: decades-old divisions that even death could not overcome.

The village is separated by a heavily guarded border near the Kishenganga River, which is called Neelam in Pakistan. Though divided by geography and decades of conflict, their pain bridged the divide in a touching moment of human bond.

Raja Liyaqat Ali Khan, who served as a Naib Tehsildar in the Ganderbal district, suffered cardiac arrest and was being treated at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar for several days. He passed away on Saturday. But heartbreaking scenes unfolded when the news spread on social media, prompting Khan’s family members to stand on the other side of the LoC of the riverbanks to catch one last glimpse of the funeral.

Majaz Ahmad, village head of Keran village, said it was heartbreaking to watch Khan’s relatives observe the funeral from a distance. He said Khan’s family, including his father, brothers and relatives, migrated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early 1990s.

Residents celebrate after the India-Pak ceasefire agreement, at Uri in Baramulla on May 10, 2025. (File/ANI)

“His brothers and sisters had come to see the funeral on the opposite side after news spread on social media about the death. But they were helpless and watched the funeral procession from a distance,” he told ETV Bharat.

Initially, Khan had also shifted to the other side of the militarised fence but returned later. He is survived by his wife and four children, with the eldest one pursuing a bachelor's degree.