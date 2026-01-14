Sent To Bangladesh After Being Branded Non-Indian: Muslim Woman Moves SC
Aheda Khatun's ordeal began with Assam's Foreigners’ Tribunal in 2019, through a detention camp during Covid lockdowns, before she was pushed into Bangladesh in 2025.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 14, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The struggle to prove her nationality has been a harrowing ordeal for the 44‑year‑old Muslim widow from Assam. It has left an indelible mark on Aheda Khatun's psyche.
But, undeterred by the legal rigours she has endured, she has now moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Gauhati High Court’s refusal to hear her petition, challenging an order of Assam's Foreigners’ Tribunal, which had branded her “non‑Indian”.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, in an order passed on January 12, said: “Let notice be issued for the limited purpose of enquiring into the genuineness of the documents relied upon by the petitioner’s brother, who has filed an affidavit on her behalf, returnable on March 16, 2026.”
The Apex Court then went on to seek a response from the Assam government, after her brother, a civil police officer in his village, filed the affidavit on her behalf, as she is still in Bangladesh. He affirmed that the documents, which their family was relying upon to prove her citizenship, are all genuine.
During the hearing, senior advocate C U Singh represented Aheda Khatun before the SC. In her plea, filed through advocate Adeel Ahmed, she said: “The... present case arises from a long and unfortunate history of proceedings that began with a police reference, allegedly made in 1998, on the basis of a report of the Electoral Registration Officer, without notice or participation of the petitioner.”
This police reference culminated in an order, passed on September 12, 2019 by Assam's controversial Foreigners’ Tribunal, which declared her a foreigner. The tribunal held that she had failed to establish linkage with her Indian parents and grandparents.
This, despite her producing nine admissible documents, including inclusion in four consecutive voters' lists (1965, 1970, 1985, 1997), jamabandi and other land records, a registered gift deed, her school certificate, and certificate from her village gaonburha (elder).
She was held in a detention camp till her release amid the Covid pandemic.
Six years after the tribunal order, she moved the High Court (HC) in 2025, where she claimed that each of the above documents had been improperly rejected by the tribunal for wholly untenable reasons — particularly the refusal to act upon the gaonburha certificate, on the trivial ground that it bore a “state emblem”, and its refusal to appreciate the gift deed and jamabandi land records as conclusive proof of lineage.
Khatun’s SC plea said the HC refused to interfere, not on merit, but solely on the ground that she had failed to “explain the delay” in approaching the court, proceeding to cast adverse findings upon her credibility, without examining the undisputed documents or correcting the manifest perversities in the tribunal’s reasoning. She also claimed that her parents have all been accepted in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC), an exercise carried out only in Assam so far.
According to her counsel, after the HC dismissed her plea on August 21, 2025, she was taken into custody on September 30, and thereafter pushed into Bangladesh by the authorities, where she has been since.
The plea contended that the tribunal’s opinion is premised on unsustainable grounds — rejecting the gaonburha certificate for bearing a “state emblem”; rejecting the jamabandi and the registered gift deed; failing to consider four decades of voter lists; ignoring the school certificate; and misreading name variants. “Detention based upon such a legally flawed opinion is per se unconstitutional, and interim protection is warranted," the plea said.
“The NRC Family List shows that every member of the petitioner’s family, including her father, mother, and 14 siblings have been categorised as accepted as citizens. The petitioner alone was marked D (Doubtful) Voter, solely due to the pendency of the tribunal case," said the plea.
The plea also said the registered gift deed, dated 30.06.2010 — executed by her father in favour of his seven daughters — contains an express recitation of parentage and familial relationships. It argued that these documents are public records under Sections 74-76 of the Evidence Act, and the tribunal could not reject them without lawful justification.
“A continuous electoral presence for 40+ years is direct proof of Indian citizenship under the constitutional scheme. The Tribunal failed to appreciate this material evidence,” the plea further contended.
