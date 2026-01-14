ETV Bharat / bharat

Sent To Bangladesh After Being Branded Non-Indian: Muslim Woman Moves SC

The SC has sought a response from the Assam government in the case ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The struggle to prove her nationality has been a harrowing ordeal for the 44‑year‑old Muslim widow from Assam. It has left an indelible mark on Aheda Khatun's psyche.

But, undeterred by the legal rigours she has endured, she has now moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Gauhati High Court’s refusal to hear her petition, challenging an order of Assam's Foreigners’ Tribunal, which had branded her “non‑Indian”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, in an order passed on January 12, said: “Let notice be issued for the limited purpose of enquiring into the genuineness of the documents relied upon by the petitioner’s brother, who has filed an affidavit on her behalf, returnable on March 16, 2026.”

The Apex Court then went on to seek a response from the Assam government, after her brother, a civil police officer in his village, filed the affidavit on her behalf, as she is still in Bangladesh. He affirmed that the documents, which their family was relying upon to prove her citizenship, are all genuine.

During the hearing, senior advocate C U Singh represented Aheda Khatun before the SC. In her plea, filed through advocate Adeel Ahmed, she said: “The... present case arises from a long and unfortunate history of proceedings that began with a police reference, allegedly made in 1998, on the basis of a report of the Electoral Registration Officer, without notice or participation of the petitioner.”

This police reference culminated in an order, passed on September 12, 2019 by Assam's controversial Foreigners’ Tribunal, which declared her a foreigner. The tribunal held that she had failed to establish linkage with her Indian parents and grandparents.

This, despite her producing nine admissible documents, including inclusion in four consecutive voters' lists (1965, 1970, 1985, 1997), jamabandi and other land records, a registered gift deed, her school certificate, and certificate from her village gaonburha (elder).

She was held in a detention camp till her release amid the Covid pandemic.