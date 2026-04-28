ETV Bharat / bharat

'Sensitive Issue': SC On PIL Seeking Biometric Identification System For Missing Children

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday termed as "very sensitive" the issue raised in a plea which has sought directions to the Centre and others to establish a national DNA and biometric identification system for missing and rescued children to enable restoration of identity.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi told the advocate appearing for the petitioner to suggest solutions to deal with the issue.

"The issue is definitely very, very sensitive... You ask your juniors to do a little homework and give us a framework as to what should be the solution," the CJI told the petitioner's counsel.

"Please suggest what the solution is. Think how there can be a collaborative mechanism and how different institutions can be brought on a common platform," the bench said.

The top court posted the matter for hearing after four weeks. The plea has sought directions to the Centre, states, and Union territories to establish a national DNA and biometric identification system for missing and rescued children, with proper statutory safeguards, to enable scientific matching and restoration of identity.