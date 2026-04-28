'Sensitive Issue': SC On PIL Seeking Biometric Identification System For Missing Children
The plea has sought the apex court's direction for the integration and interoperability of all existing child protection databases.
By PTI
Published : April 28, 2026 at 9:16 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday termed as "very sensitive" the issue raised in a plea which has sought directions to the Centre and others to establish a national DNA and biometric identification system for missing and rescued children to enable restoration of identity.
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi told the advocate appearing for the petitioner to suggest solutions to deal with the issue.
"The issue is definitely very, very sensitive... You ask your juniors to do a little homework and give us a framework as to what should be the solution," the CJI told the petitioner's counsel.
"Please suggest what the solution is. Think how there can be a collaborative mechanism and how different institutions can be brought on a common platform," the bench said.
The top court posted the matter for hearing after four weeks. The plea has sought directions to the Centre, states, and Union territories to establish a national DNA and biometric identification system for missing and rescued children, with proper statutory safeguards, to enable scientific matching and restoration of identity.
It has also sought a direction for mandatory DNA sampling, subject to due safeguards and consent protocols, of all unidentified rescued children and willing biological parents or guardians of missing children for the limited purpose of reunification and identity confirmation.
The plea has sought the apex court's direction for integration and interoperability of all existing child protection databases, including police records, shelter homes, child welfare committees and anti-human trafficking units, under a centralised and real-time national framework.
"Issue directions for constitution of a national and state-level child protection & anti-trafficking task force to ensure mandatory inter-state coordination, time-bound investigation, rescue and rehabilitation of missing and trafficked children," the plea said.
Besides other directives, it has also sought direction to the authorities to frame and notify standard operating procedure for tracing DNA testing, reunification, rehabilitation, compensation and long-term monitoring of rescued children.
Read more: