Senior BJP And Congress Leaders Get Active For MCD Bypolls; AAP Yet To Hit Campaign Trail

New Delhi: Political activity for the bypolls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun to escalate, with senior leaders of both the BJP and the Congress hitting the campaign trail. Although senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are yet to reach out to their local units for the byelections, workers of all three parties are canvassing for votes across wards.

Delhi BJP Means Business

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport, Harsh Malhotra, who is the BJP MP from East Delhi, has taken the lead on his party's behalf. He is interested in the bypoll for the Vinod Nagar ward under Patparganj Assembly seat, which falls within his East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Four days ago, Malhotra held a meeting of the party's election management committee formed for the Vinod Nagar ward, and discussed strategies for winning the election. He is holding other meetings almost daily.

Malhotra was also part of the process of choosing the BJP candidate for the ward, Sarla Chaudhary, and led her procession when she filed her nomination. The party's Vinod Nagar ward committee includes councilors Monica Pant (Anand Vihar), Sanjeev Singh (New Ashok Nagar), Priyanka (Ghadoli), party Mayur Vihar president Vijendra Dhama, besides Patparganj MLA Ravi Negi and former Vishwas Nagar MLA Naseeb Singh.

Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held road shows in support of candidates in Ward B of Shalimar Bagh, which she had vacated to become the CM, and the Ashok Vihar ward next door. Her Cabinet Minister Pankaj Singh is also actively involved in the campaign for the party's candidate in the Dhinchau Kalan ward of Najafgarh, and also attended the filing of nomination.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood participated in the nomination procession in support of BJP candidates in the Greater Kailash and Narayana wards. MP Bansuri Swaraj is also working in both wards, as they are part of her New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP has entrusted West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat with the responsibility for the Dwarka B ward, which she had vacated to fight the Lok Sabha polls.

There are other Delhi government ministers who have thrown in their lot behind party candidates in wards under their charge, participating in the filing of nominations by BJP candidates, and other activities. District workers and leaders have also been seen actively engaging with workers in their respective wards.