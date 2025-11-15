Senior BJP And Congress Leaders Get Active For MCD Bypolls; AAP Yet To Hit Campaign Trail
While BJP and Congress have already deployed several heavy guns for the prestigious body, AAP seniors Kejriwal and Sisodia are caught up with Punjab bypoll.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 3:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Political activity for the bypolls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun to escalate, with senior leaders of both the BJP and the Congress hitting the campaign trail. Although senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are yet to reach out to their local units for the byelections, workers of all three parties are canvassing for votes across wards.
Delhi BJP Means Business
Union Minister of State (MoS) for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport, Harsh Malhotra, who is the BJP MP from East Delhi, has taken the lead on his party's behalf. He is interested in the bypoll for the Vinod Nagar ward under Patparganj Assembly seat, which falls within his East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.
Four days ago, Malhotra held a meeting of the party's election management committee formed for the Vinod Nagar ward, and discussed strategies for winning the election. He is holding other meetings almost daily.
Malhotra was also part of the process of choosing the BJP candidate for the ward, Sarla Chaudhary, and led her procession when she filed her nomination. The party's Vinod Nagar ward committee includes councilors Monica Pant (Anand Vihar), Sanjeev Singh (New Ashok Nagar), Priyanka (Ghadoli), party Mayur Vihar president Vijendra Dhama, besides Patparganj MLA Ravi Negi and former Vishwas Nagar MLA Naseeb Singh.
Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held road shows in support of candidates in Ward B of Shalimar Bagh, which she had vacated to become the CM, and the Ashok Vihar ward next door. Her Cabinet Minister Pankaj Singh is also actively involved in the campaign for the party's candidate in the Dhinchau Kalan ward of Najafgarh, and also attended the filing of nomination.
Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood participated in the nomination procession in support of BJP candidates in the Greater Kailash and Narayana wards. MP Bansuri Swaraj is also working in both wards, as they are part of her New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.
The BJP has entrusted West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat with the responsibility for the Dwarka B ward, which she had vacated to fight the Lok Sabha polls.
There are other Delhi government ministers who have thrown in their lot behind party candidates in wards under their charge, participating in the filing of nominations by BJP candidates, and other activities. District workers and leaders have also been seen actively engaging with workers in their respective wards.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders and workers from neighbouring wards are also going door-to-door, seeking votes in for their candidates. BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva is visiting wards to inaugurate election offices of the party's candidates, like that of Suman Kumar Gupta, the BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk.
Congress Leaders Hit The Campaign Trail
Congress state president Devendra Yadav is holding regular meetings to discuss strategies with observers appointed for all bypoll wards, as well as leaders of the Block and District Congress committees.
He is also visiting the wards facing bypolls to inaugurate election offices of the candidates. He has, so far, inaugurated the election office of Sumita Malik (Congress candidate from Dwarka B). Former Congress state president Anil Chaudhary is also actively involved in the bypoll for the Vinod Nagar ward under his Assembly seat, Patparganj.
Top AAP Leaders Conspicuously Absent
In comparison, the Aam Aadmi Party's top leaders are so far conspicuous by their absence. The party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, state convenor Saurabh Bhardwaj, MLAs Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Kumar, Vishesh Ravi, MP Raghav Chadha, and former ministers Satyendra Jain, Gopal Rai, and Imran Hussain are all absent from the campaign field.
Byelections are being held in Raghav Chadha's constituency Rajendra Nagar, Manish Sisodia's constituency Patparganj, and senior leaders Prahlad Singh Sahni and Purandeep Singh Sahni's wards in Chandni Chowk, as well as in Ward B of Dwarka, the constituency of senior AAP leader Mahabal Mishra and his son Vinay Mishra, but none of these leaders have been fully active yet.
Political analyst Badrinath said Kejriwal and Sisodia, who were busy with Punjab's Tarn Taran Assembly seat, should be back soon, now that the byelection is over.
Also Read: