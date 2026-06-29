Senior Journalist R Rajagopal's Passport Row: Kerala CM, MPs Demand Centre's Intervention
Kerala leaders bat for former editor R Rajagopal, who was denied to renew his passport on ground that his name was deleted from electoral roll
Published : June 29, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The reported denial of passport renewal to senior journalist from Kerala and Kolkata-based The Telegraph former editor R Rajagopal, allegedly on the ground that his name was deleted from the electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, has sparked a political debate with Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Lok Sabha MP Sashi Tharoor and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas demanding urgent intervention by the Centre.
Satheesan, in his X post, strongly urged West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari to intervene on an emergency basis. The Kerala CM wrote a one-page letter to his West Bengal counterpart in which he sought urgent intervention in the reported denial of passport renewal to the renowned journalist hailing from Kerala.
I have written to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, requesting his urgent intervention in the reported denial of passport renewal to renowned journalist #RRajagopal. According to reports, his passport renewal has been held up following an adverse police verification report from… pic.twitter.com/lfy4ecLI4Q— V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) June 29, 2026
"According to reports, his passport renewal has been held up following an adverse police verification report from the Kolkata Police. I sincerely hope the matter is examined fairly and resolved," Satheesan wrote.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also joined the issue, arguing that passport renewal cannot be linked to electoral roll revisions. In an opinion article, the Lok Sabha MP representing the Thiruvananthapuram constituency said the matter calls for a "common-sense cure", asserting that an electoral roll is meant to determine voting eligibility, while a passport is governed by the Passports Act and serves a different statutory purpose. He warned that such a precedent could affect many ordinary citizens.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, seeking his urgent personal intervention.
In his three-page letter on Monday, the MP from Kerala urged the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure that Rajagopal's passport renewal application is considered strictly under the provisions of the Passports Act, 1967, and not denied solely because of his deletion from the electoral roll during the SIR process.
Brittas argued that Parliament has never recognised exclusion from the electoral roll during the SIR as a statutory ground for refusing or withholding passport renewal. He further sought an institutional clarification from the Ministry to prevent similar situations in the future.
In a statement accompanying the letter, Brittas said, "This is not just about one passport. It is about the integrity of the Constitution, the rule of law, and the credibility of one of the Republic's foremost sovereign documents."
Brittas asked whether a citizen could be denied renewal of an Indian passport merely because his name had been deleted from the electoral roll during the SIR, even when the statutory appeal against such deletion remained pending.
He further argued that if exclusion from the electoral roll were treated as sufficient grounds to deny passport renewal despite the applicant having held a valid Indian passport for nearly two decades, it would raise fundamental questions about constitutional due process, statutory coherence and the rule of law.
THE CPI(M) MP also cited Supreme Court judgments, including Satwant Singh Sawhney v. Assistant Passport Officer (1967) and Maneka Gandhi v. Union of India (1978), contending that the right to travel abroad forms part of the fundamental right to personal liberty under Article 21 and that any decision affecting passport rights must satisfy constitutional standards of fairness, reasonableness and due process.
Calling for wider institutional clarity, Brittas urged the Ministry to issue an advisory making it clear that deletion from the electoral roll or pendency of proceedings under the SIR cannot, by themselves, constitute grounds for refusing or delaying passport renewal under the Passports Act.
"Today it is one journalist. Tomorrow it could be any citizen," Brittas concluded.
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