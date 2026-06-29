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Senior Journalist R Rajagopal's Passport Row: Kerala CM, MPs Demand Centre's Intervention

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The reported denial of passport renewal to senior journalist from Kerala and Kolkata-based The Telegraph former editor R Rajagopal, allegedly on the ground that his name was deleted from the electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, has sparked a political debate with Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Lok Sabha MP Sashi Tharoor and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas demanding urgent intervention by the Centre.

Satheesan, in his X post, strongly urged West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari to intervene on an emergency basis. The Kerala CM wrote a one-page letter to his West Bengal counterpart in which he sought urgent intervention in the reported denial of passport renewal to the renowned journalist hailing from Kerala.

"According to reports, his passport renewal has been held up following an adverse police verification report from the Kolkata Police. I sincerely hope the matter is examined fairly and resolved," Satheesan wrote.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also joined the issue, arguing that passport renewal cannot be linked to electoral roll revisions. In an opinion article, the Lok Sabha MP representing the Thiruvananthapuram constituency said the matter calls for a "common-sense cure", asserting that an electoral roll is meant to determine voting eligibility, while a passport is governed by the Passports Act and serves a different statutory purpose. He warned that such a precedent could affect many ordinary citizens.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, seeking his urgent personal intervention.

In his three-page letter on Monday, the MP from Kerala urged the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure that Rajagopal's passport renewal application is considered strictly under the provisions of the Passports Act, 1967, and not denied solely because of his deletion from the electoral roll during the SIR process.