ETV Bharat / bharat

Senior Journalist R Rajagopal Gets His Renewed Passport Days After Denial Over Exclusion From Electoral Rolls

File photo of R Rajagopal ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Formal editor of The Telegraph, R Rajagopal has received his renewed passport days after it was reported that his name had been removed from the electoral rolls. Rajagopal had said that he had been left out of the electoral rolls following the Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR) in West Bengal. He said this had an impact on his ability to get his passport renewed. Rajagopal had said an official had told him that his name had been left out of the electoral rolls due to which his passport could not be renewed. Rajagopal said when he told the official that a review could take months, the latter said he had no option but to wait. Journalist and documentary filmmaker Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, in a post on X had narrated Rajagopal's plight. He had said that, Rajagopal, in a note had said that in March this year, his name was deleted from the Ballygunge constituency electoral roll in Kolkata, apparently because the Special Intensive Revision process could not trace either his name or that of his late father in the 2002 voters' list. The note by Rajagopal said, "My father, a Gandhian, retired professor and former State Secretary of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi in Kerala, passed away in 2016. I remain unable to understand how a conscientious voter like him could have been absent from the rolls. Like nearly 27 lakh other residents of West Bengal, I was excluded on account of what were described as “logical discrepancies”. No reason was furnished even after I submitted my matriculation certificate, and my appeal is now pending before one of the tribunals constituted pursuant to the Supreme Court's directions".