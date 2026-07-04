Senior Journalist R Rajagopal Gets His Renewed Passport Days After Denial Over Exclusion From Electoral Rolls
Rajagopal had said that he had been left out of the electoral rolls following the Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR) in West Bengal.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Kolkata: Formal editor of The Telegraph, R Rajagopal has received his renewed passport days after it was reported that his name had been removed from the electoral rolls.
Rajagopal had said that he had been left out of the electoral rolls following the Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR) in West Bengal. He said this had an impact on his ability to get his passport renewed. Rajagopal had said an official had told him that his name had been left out of the electoral rolls due to which his passport could not be renewed. Rajagopal said when he told the official that a review could take months, the latter said he had no option but to wait.
Journalist and documentary filmmaker Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, in a post on X had narrated Rajagopal's plight. He had said that, Rajagopal, in a note had said that in March this year, his name was deleted from the Ballygunge constituency electoral roll in Kolkata, apparently because the Special Intensive Revision process could not trace either his name or that of his late father in the 2002 voters' list.
The note by Rajagopal said, "My father, a Gandhian, retired professor and former State Secretary of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi in Kerala, passed away in 2016. I remain unable to understand how a conscientious voter like him could have been absent from the rolls. Like nearly 27 lakh other residents of West Bengal, I was excluded on account of what were described as “logical discrepancies”. No reason was furnished even after I submitted my matriculation certificate, and my appeal is now pending before one of the tribunals constituted pursuant to the Supreme Court's directions".
The Telegraph editor’s passport not being renewed in Kolkata— ParanjoyGuhaThakurta (@paranjoygt) June 27, 2026
Note from R. Rajagopal
Former Editor, The Telegraph
——-
In March this year, my name was deleted from the Ballygunge constituency electoral roll in Kolkata, apparently because the Special Intensive Revision process…
Rajagopal further said, "As a consequence, I was unable to vote in the recent election. More distressing has been the fate of my passport renewal application. Although I completed the biometric formalities on March 19, 2026, police verification has not been cleared because my name no longer appears on the electoral roll. Despite submitting several alternative documents, I have been informed that they are insufficient".
The veteran journalist said," I have been asked to appear before the Regional Passport Office in Calcutta "immediately" but when I sought an appointment, without which it is difficult to gain entry, the date granted is July 17, 2026. In between, our daughter, a journalist in California, got married in San Francisco on April 17. Needless to say, it would have been impossible for me to attend the wedding in the absence of an active passport, notwithstanding my possession of a valid ten-year US visa. For all practical purposes, I find myself in a state of civic uncertainty although recently the government iterated that a passport is no proof of citizenship".
Rajagopal had also narrated his plight to CPI (M) MP John Brittas who in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on June 29, had expressed concern over the authorities’ handling of the case, saying it raises fundamental questions about constitutional due process, statutory coherence and the rule of law.
Senior journalist and former editor of The Telegraph, Shri R. Rajagopal, has finally received his renewed passport. Its renewal had been rejected because his name was deleted from the electoral roll during the SIR in West Bengal. While it is a relief that he has finally received… pic.twitter.com/6mDWKaKpA7— John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) July 4, 2026
Brittas, in a post on X on Saturday wrote, "Senior journalist and former editor of The Telegraph, Shri R. Rajagopal, has finally received his renewed passport. Its renewal had been rejected because his name was deleted from the electoral roll during the SIR in West Bengal. While it is a relief that he has finally received it after a long delay, it is deeply unfortunate that he had to miss his daughter's wedding because of this bureaucratic hurdle".
Brittas wrote, "As Rajagopal pointed out in his letter to me: This is not merely about one citizen seeking renewal of his passport. It concerns a question of public policy that could affect countless individuals across the country. Citizens should not be left uncertain about the consequences of an electoral process that was never intended to determine citizenship or passport entitlement. Clarity in policy regarding the SIR and its unintended consequences is still urgently needed".
The CPI (M) MP further said, "Dear Rajagopal, Through your fearless journalism, you have boldly uncovered the plight of the common man and the grave injustices happening in this nation. It was truly an honor to stand with you against this systemic injustice".
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