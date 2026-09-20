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Senior Journalist Payal Mehta Passes Away At 46; PM Modi, Union Ministers Offer Condolences

He emphasised that beyond her work, Mehta would be remembered for the kindness and warmth with which she touched many lives. "Her sudden and untimely passing is extremely saddening. My condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. May they find strength in this difficult hour. Om Shanti," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other Union ministers condoled Mehta's death. "Payal Mehta Ji was a hardworking journalist who remained firmly connected to the ground, bringing a deep understanding of national issues to her reporting," Modi said in a post on X.

In a social media post on X, senior journalist Sheela Bhatt said, "On a visit to Mumbai, she developed uneasiness. Around 2 am she was taken to the hospital. Before any treatment could be administered, her pulse went silent". Mehta was known as a hard-working journalist who covered the Parliament, the government and the BJP.

New Delhi: Payal Mehta, a senior journalist with CNN-News18, passed away in the early hours of Sunday in Mumbai. Mehta died at the age of 46. She was on a visit to Mumbai when she developed uneasiness early in the morning. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later passed away.

Hailing Mehta as a thorough professional committed to delivering detailed information about various issues, Shah remarked that the untimely passing of such a talented and dedicated journalist is an irreplaceable loss to the field of journalism.

"I extend my deepest condolences to her grieving family and friends and pray to God to give them the strength to bear this profound pain. Om Shanti," he said in a post on X.

Defence Minister Singh expressed his deep shock and sadness at the news of Mehta's passing. "She has left us far too soon. Payal was an extremely hardworking and dedicated journalist who covered the Parliament beat with great commitment and professionalism," he said.

Singh noted that during Parliament sessions, Mehta would be present from early morning until late at night, tirelessly following the proceedings and fulfilling her duties with remarkable dedication. "My heartfelt condolences to her family and friends in this difficult hour. May they find the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanti," he said.

Minister for Railways and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his sorrow over the untimely passing of "journalist and dear friend Payal Mehta." "Her dedication to reporting was exemplary. Om Shanti," he stated.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said he was deeply shocked by the news of Mehta's passing. "Had just attended her father's prayer service a few days ago. Payal used to be as regular as me in Parliament during sessions. She was a true professional journalist. Heartfelt prayers for her departed soul. Om Shanti," Rijiju said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma expressed his sadness upon hearing of Mehta's passing. "I have known her for a long time. She was full of life and brought an infectious energy to everything she did. Yet for all her dedication to her work, what stood out most was how deeply she valued her relationships," he said.

Conveying his deepest condolences to Mehta's family, Sarma said, "I pray they find the strength to navigate this difficult phase. Prayers for her sadgati. Om Shanti".

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