ETV Bharat / bharat

Senior IPS Officer's Wife Dies In Elephant Attack In Kodagu

Kodagu: The wife of a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Konnanakatte village, near Thitimathi, in Ponnampet taluka of Kodagu district of Karnataka. The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Sandhya. She was the wife of senior IPS officer Annalamada Sunil Achaiah. He belongs to the Nagaland Cadre and currently is on Central deputation.

The incident occurred when she was visiting a coffee plantation in Konnanakatte near Thitimathi. On Friday, Sandhya had gone for a walk around 9 AM and was returning home after supervising the work of the plantation workers on their plantation when she was suddenly attacked by a wild elephant.

The elephant was reported to have also attacked two coffee plantation workers in that vicinity. The two workers managed to escape the attack and saved their lives, while Sandhya was seriously injured. She was immediately sent to Lopamudra Hospital in Gonikoppal for treatment. However, the family was informed that Sandhya succumbed to her injuries whilst being treated. Police sources said that the injured workers, who escaped death, are being treated at a local hospital.