ETV Bharat / bharat

Senior IPS Officer Mahesh Dixit Appointed Intelligence Bureau Chief

New Delhi: Senior Indian Police Service officer Mahesh Dixit will be the new chief of Intelligence Bureau (IB). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared his appointment.

Dixit, a 1993-batch IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh cadre, will take over from incumbent Tapan Kumar Deka, they said. He has been serving as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau and commands extensive experience as head of State Intelligence Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir.

The IB is the country's primary internal security and counter-intelligence agency, operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).