Senior IPS Officer Mahesh Dixit Appointed Intelligence Bureau Chief
Dixit, a 1993-batch IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh cadre, will take over from incumbent Tapan Kumar Deka
Published : June 25, 2026 at 11:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior Indian Police Service officer Mahesh Dixit will be the new chief of Intelligence Bureau (IB). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared his appointment.
Dixit, a 1993-batch IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh cadre, will take over from incumbent Tapan Kumar Deka, they said. He has been serving as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau and commands extensive experience as head of State Intelligence Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir.
The IB is the country's primary internal security and counter-intelligence agency, operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
An official order said, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Mahesh Dixit, IPS (AP-93), Special Director, Intelligence Bureau, as Director, Intelligence Bureau vice Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS (HP-88) for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or untill further orders, whichever is earlier, by granting extension in service under the provision of FR 56(d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death Cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958."
Deka was earlier given a one-year extension till June 2026. Deka is a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Deka as the Director, Intelligence Bureau, for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2025.