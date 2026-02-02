Senior IPS Officer Calls For Database Of Students, Youth From Northeast Residing Across Country
The Union Budget has sanctioned Rs 6,812.30 crore for DoNER ministry for the year 2026-27.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman allocated Rs 6,812.30 crore in the budget for the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for the year 2026-27, senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Robin Hibu said that DoNER Ministry can utilise the amount and prepare a database for students and other youth from the northeast venturing out of the region for academics and jobs across the country.
The statement by Hibu assumes significance following the death of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura in Dehradun on December 26 last year. Chakma died following a violent attack which sparked widespread allegations of racial discrimination and calls for stronger anti-racism laws in India.
According to Hibu, who is a special commissioner in Delhi police, the authorities can conduct orientation programmes for the youth from northeast. “In fact, the authorities can also involve non-governmental organization (NGOs) of different states to set up a migration control room for northeastern youth,” said Hibu, adding “the authorities should also conduct awareness programmes for the youth of the region to let them know about other cities.”
The 1993-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer had established the Special Cell for the Northeast Region in Delhi Police. The unit was set up to address the safety, security, and specific challenges faced by people from the northeast residing in Delhi. “I believe similar such special units for the northeastern states can be set up in other states as well,” he said.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Suhas Chakma, Director of Rights & Risks Analysis Group (independent think tank), said the central government should adopt five point programmes to address racial discrimination against people from the northeast by enacting a separate law.
“The government should also establish special police units in metropolitan cities with sizable population of northeasterners to address acts of racial discrimination against them,” he said.
Chakma said hostels can be constructed for the North Eastern students in metropolitan cities with sizable populations to address residential crisis for youth from the region. "The government could also change the school curriculums of all the secondary and higher secondary school education boards to reflect the diversities of North East India, and establish fast track courts to try hate crimes against northeasterners,” said Chakma.
The Rights & Risks Analysis Group is an independent think tank based in Delhi and it also conducts risk analysis to prevent violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Meanwhile, an amount of Rs 6,812.30 crore was sanctioned as budgetary allocation for DoNER Ministry for the year 2026-27 in the Union Budget tabled by Finance Minister Sitaraman in the Parliament on Sunday.
The allocation also marked more than 50 per cent hike (52.09 per cent) from the Revised Estimate (RE) of Rs 4,479.20 crore for 2025-26.
Of the total sanctioned budget for DoNER Ministry, Rs 825 crore has been sanctioned for different schemes of the North Eastern Council (NEC) with a 17.5 per cent decrease from the RE of Rs 1,000.00 crore in 2025-26.
The North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme has been allocated Rs 2,500.00 crore which marks an increase of 56.25 per cent from the RE of Rs 1,600.00 crore in 2025-26. In the budget announcement, an amount of Rs 1,046.00 crore has been allocated for various special developmental packages in the northeastern States.
According to the budget allocation, Rs 156 crore has been sanctioned as a special package for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for 2026-27. The budget in the RE BTC was Rs 53 crore.
Similarly, the package for Karbi Anglong (KAATC) has been increased to Rs 200 crore from Rs 95 crore of Revised Estimate of 2025-26.
Special package of Rs 70 crore each has also been sanctioned for Adivasi Groups and Dimasa People of Assam in this budget.
Sitaraman in her budget announcement also sanctioned a package of Rs 500 crore for the upliftment of family members of the former members of ULFA. Rs 50 crore was also announced as a special package for Tribals of Tripura. The Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) has also been sanctioned with Rs 2,300 crore which was Rs 1,600 in the Revised Estimate of 2025-26.
Also Read
DoNER Ministry Identifies Eight USPs And As Many Iconic Tourism Destinations In Northeast