Senior IPS Officer Calls For Database Of Students, Youth From Northeast Residing Across Country

New Delhi: A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman allocated Rs 6,812.30 crore in the budget for the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for the year 2026-27, senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Robin Hibu said that DoNER Ministry can utilise the amount and prepare a database for students and other youth from the northeast venturing out of the region for academics and jobs across the country.

The statement by Hibu assumes significance following the death of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura in Dehradun on December 26 last year. Chakma died following a violent attack which sparked widespread allegations of racial discrimination and calls for stronger anti-racism laws in India.

According to Hibu, who is a special commissioner in Delhi police, the authorities can conduct orientation programmes for the youth from northeast. “In fact, the authorities can also involve non-governmental organization (NGOs) of different states to set up a migration control room for northeastern youth,” said Hibu, adding “the authorities should also conduct awareness programmes for the youth of the region to let them know about other cities.”

The 1993-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer had established the Special Cell for the Northeast Region in Delhi Police. The unit was set up to address the safety, security, and specific challenges faced by people from the northeast residing in Delhi. “I believe similar such special units for the northeastern states can be set up in other states as well,” he said.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Suhas Chakma, Director of Rights & Risks Analysis Group (independent think tank), said the central government should adopt five point programmes to address racial discrimination against people from the northeast by enacting a separate law.

“The government should also establish special police units in metropolitan cities with sizable population of northeasterners to address acts of racial discrimination against them,” he said.

Chakma said hostels can be constructed for the North Eastern students in metropolitan cities with sizable populations to address residential crisis for youth from the region. "The government could also change the school curriculums of all the secondary and higher secondary school education boards to reflect the diversities of North East India, and establish fast track courts to try hate crimes against northeasterners,” said Chakma.

The Rights & Risks Analysis Group is an independent think tank based in Delhi and it also conducts risk analysis to prevent violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Meanwhile, an amount of Rs 6,812.30 crore was sanctioned as budgetary allocation for DoNER Ministry for the year 2026-27 in the Union Budget tabled by Finance Minister Sitaraman in the Parliament on Sunday.