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Senior Indian Diplomat Discusses Global Fight Against Terrorism With UNGA President

Secretary (West) Ambassador Sibi George with United Nations General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock during a meeting, in New York, US ( PTI )

United Nations: A senior Indian diplomat held a “productive meeting” with UNGA President Annalena Baerbock here and discussed several issues, including reformed multilateralism and global fight against terrorism, the MEA said on Saturday.

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Ambassador Sibi George's meeting with Baerbock, President of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, came ahead of her visit to India next week.

George had a “productive meeting” with the top UN official “on diverse issues, including peace and security, development, reformed multilateralism and the global fight against terrorism,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Baerbock will undertake official duty travel to New Delhi and Beijing next week, spokesperson for the General Assembly President, La Neice Collins, said on Thursday.