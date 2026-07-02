ETV Bharat / bharat

'I Am Representing The Party': Salman Khurshid To Attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's State Funeral

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Thursday said that he will attend the state funeral ceremony of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, representing the Congress party. "I am representing the party and will attend the state funeral ceremony of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei," ANI quoted Khurshid as saying.

Khurshid made the remarks while confirming his participation in the state funeral ceremony in Iran on behalf of the Congress party. On June 3, Iranian authorities announced plans to conduct a three-day public funeral for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed during the opening day of the US-Israeli war against Iran, according to reports carried by state media.

The administrative arrangements for the multi-city commemorations were outlined by Tehran Deputy Mayor Mohammad Amin Tavakoli-Zadeh. He stated that the scheduled memorial processions will take place across several prominent urban centres, including the capital, Tehran, alongside the religious hubs of Qom and Mashhad. According to Iranian state media, the multi-day funeral ceremonies are scheduled to begin on July 4.