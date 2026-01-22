ETV Bharat / bharat

Retired BMC Official Placed Under 'Digital Arrest' On Pretext Of Delhi Blast Probe, Loses Rs 16.5 Lakh

Mumbai: In yet another case of cyber criminals duping ordinary citizens of their hard-earned money, a 75-year-old retired civic official lost Rs 16.5 lakh as cyber fraudsters posed as ATS and NIA personnel and placed him under "digital arrest" for interrogation, claiming his name surfaced in the Delhi bomb blast case.

The victim, a resident of Andheri (East) in Mumbai, approached the West Region Cyber Police Station on Monday, a police official said on Wednesday. An explosive-laden vehicle detonated outside the historic Red Fort in Delhi on November 10 last year, killing over 12 persons.

According to the police, the victim, a retired official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, received a call on December 11 from unidentified persons claiming to be officers from the Delhi anti-terrorism department. The caller threatened him, saying his name had surfaced in the Delhi bomb blast case and that he needed to be interrogated secretly.

The caller then asked the victim to download the Signal application, where he received a video call. During the call, one of the fraudsters posed as National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer Sadanand Date.

The caller told the victim that a bank account linked to his mobile number had allegedly received Rs 7 crore through money laundering activities and warned that he would be arrested in the case, the police said. Citing the seriousness of the matter and its alleged connection to national security, the caller instructed the victim not to discuss the issue with anyone.