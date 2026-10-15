'You Are Bloody…’: IAS Officer Rajeev Ranjan’s Outburst At Woman KAS Officer In Online Meeting Sparks Row
The verbal exchange was reportedly over the role of National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) in carrying out the work.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST|
Updated : October 15, 2026 at 11:24 PM IST
Srinagar: An official meeting has spurred a controversy after witnessing a heated verbal exchange between a senior bureaucrat and a subordinate woman officer in Jammu and Kashmir.
The video of the Mission Youth Upliftment and Vibrant Advancement (YUVA) meeting held on Wednesday showed Secretary, Skill Development Department, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan visibly getting angry and screaming at Assistant Director, Employment and Counselling, Ganderbal, Beenish Wani.
Ranjan, a 2010 batch IAS officer, was prosecuted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a 2018 case for allegedly issuing illegal arms licences in Jammu and Kashmir. Subsequently, Ranjan was suspended by the Jammu & Kashmir government.
In February 2021, he was reinstated following recommendations of a review committee. Ranjan is out on bail. The verbal exchange was reportedly over the role of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) in carrying out the work.
“Why do you need NRLM? Tell me. Apna kaam doosre ko de dete ho (You pass your work on to others)," shouted Kumar, questioning the role of officers if another agency was to carry out the work.
"If NRLM’s work had to be done, why would I give it to the Assistant Director? Why would the Chief Secretary have given this work to me? He would have given it to Managing Director NRLM."
Wani attempted to explain her position but was interrupted by Ranjan, asking her to ‘shut up’.
But Wani retorted that she needed to speak up to explain her stand and questioned language of the officer. This irked Ranjan, who shouted, "You are bloody shit! I can always talk to you like this".
"No, you cannot call me shit,” Wani replied. "I am your boss, stupid," he said.
Ranjan threatened Wani with suspension, asking officials present in his office to record her words in the proposed suspension. "Get out! Get out!" Ranjan told her. "To hell with you," Wani replied.
He also asked that a letter be sent to the GAD seeking action against Wani, going beyond the immediate suspension he had demanded moments earlier
“Immediately suspend her and write to GAD (General Administration Department) that she should be thrown out of the service! Dismissed from the service!” Ranjan shouted.
"Civil services rules mein is se zyada kuch nahi ho sakta (Under civil services rules, there cannot be anything more severe than this)," he added.
Ranjan accused Wani of failing to deliver results and questioned her response during the meeting.
"Aur yeh mujhe aake aankhein dikhayengi! (And she has the audacity to stare at me!)," he said. "Kaam aata khud nahi hai! (She doesn’t know the work herself!). Zero delivery hai! (There is zero delivery)."
Beenish Wani confirmed the authenticity of the video meeting, saying it was a "traumatising experience".
"I have informed higher authorities about this incident. I was on leave due to a fracture in my feet, but I attended the meeting since it was held virtually. He (Ranjan) said this is not JKPSC (J&K Public Service Commission) where you get appointed through setting. It was a traumatising experience," Beenish Wani told ETV Bharat.
Ranjan was unavailable for his comment. As and when he responds to ETV Bharat, the story will be updated accordingly.
Expressing solidarity with her colleague, a JKAS officer Mantasha Binti Rashid said that the official high-handedness can't be accepted and tolerated.
"What happens in these meetings is often humiliating and demeaning. Senior officers need to know what's acceptable and where to draw a line, especially dealing with local officers who often know much more about the matters on ground," she wrote on Facebook.
"May be a few in order to be in good books of bosses, take anything and everything, but anything that's undignified in any professional set-up shall not be made a norm. Sadly, a lot of it is quietly being normalised by power-hungry seniors and spineless juniors," Mantasha added.
In the meantime, JKAS Fraternity has come out in support of their colleague and condemned the alleged verbal abuse, personal insults and public humiliation of a senior female 2015 JKAS officer.
"While the Fraternity unequivocally upholds administrative accountability and performance monitoring, it maintains that no supervisory authority can justify abusive language, intimidation or conduct that undermines the dignity of a serving officer. More disturbing is the department’s subsequent attempt to dismiss the circulating video as AI-generated and fabricated. The video is authentic, as testified by the officer herself and other officials who were present during the virtual meeting," they said in a statement.
The officers urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Chief Secretary and the General Administration Department to order an impartial inquiry into the issue.
PDP leader Iltija Mufti has also demanded action against the senior IAS officer for his conduct with the woman officer.
"Since 2019 KAS & competent Kashmiri IAS officers are deliberately being elbowed out. There is a concerted effort to undermine local officers both in administration & police. Thereby making them subservient to outside officers lording over them," she said, demanding suspension of Kumar.
"Decency demands this man be suspended immediately. You are quick to fire Kashmiri employees. Hope you use the same yardstick here,” she urged the LG, who has authority over IAS officers in the country's existing J&K Union Territory set-up.