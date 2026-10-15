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'You Are Bloody…’: IAS Officer Rajeev Ranjan’s Outburst At Woman KAS Officer In Online Meeting Sparks Row

Srinagar: An official meeting has spurred a controversy after witnessing a heated verbal exchange between a senior bureaucrat and a subordinate woman officer in Jammu and Kashmir.

The video of the Mission Youth Upliftment and Vibrant Advancement (YUVA) meeting held on Wednesday showed Secretary, Skill Development Department, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan visibly getting angry and screaming at Assistant Director, Employment and Counselling, Ganderbal, Beenish Wani.

Ranjan, a 2010 batch IAS officer, was prosecuted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a 2018 case for allegedly issuing illegal arms licences in Jammu and Kashmir. Subsequently, Ranjan was suspended by the Jammu & Kashmir government.

In February 2021, he was reinstated following recommendations of a review committee. Ranjan is out on bail. The verbal exchange was reportedly over the role of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) in carrying out the work.

“Why do you need NRLM? Tell me. Apna kaam doosre ko de dete ho (You pass your work on to others)," shouted Kumar, questioning the role of officers if another agency was to carry out the work.

"If NRLM’s work had to be done, why would I give it to the Assistant Director? Why would the Chief Secretary have given this work to me? He would have given it to Managing Director NRLM."

Wani attempted to explain her position but was interrupted by Ranjan, asking her to ‘shut up’.

But Wani retorted that she needed to speak up to explain her stand and questioned language of the officer. This irked Ranjan, who shouted, "You are bloody shit! I can always talk to you like this".

"No, you cannot call me shit,” Wani replied. "I am your boss, stupid," he said.

Ranjan threatened Wani with suspension, asking officials present in his office to record her words in the proposed suspension. "Get out! Get out!" Ranjan told her. "To hell with you," Wani replied.

He also asked that a letter be sent to the GAD seeking action against Wani, going beyond the immediate suspension he had demanded moments earlier

“Immediately suspend her and write to GAD (General Administration Department) that she should be thrown out of the service! Dismissed from the service!” Ranjan shouted.

"Civil services rules mein is se zyada kuch nahi ho sakta (Under civil services rules, there cannot be anything more severe than this)," he added.