ETV Bharat / bharat

Senior Bureaucrat Mandeep K Bhandari Appointed CBSE Chairperson

New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Mandeep K Bhandari was appointed chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) following a bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Friday.

Bhandari, a 2001 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre, is currently working as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Bhandari's appointment as the CBSE chairperson, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Senior IAS officer Lokhande Prashant Sitaram had additional charge of the post.

On July 2 this year, Sitaram was appointed an Additional Secretary in the Union Home Ministry, holding additional charge as the CBSE chairperson.

Incidentally, he was appointed as the CBSE chief on June 2 after the incumbent was shunted out amid the On-Screen Marking system row.

Vipin Kumar, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India, has been named as Additional Secretary, Department of Rural Development, the personnel ministry's order said.