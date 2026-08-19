Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai Elected SC Bar Association President; CJI Surya Kant Congratulates
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant congratulated Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai on his election as the Supreme Court Bar Association president.
By PTI
Published : August 19, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai was elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). The elections were held on Tuesday, and the results were announced late at night.
Rai secured 822 votes in the presidential election. The other candidates were Anupam Lal Das, who polled 451 votes, Adish Agarwalla (412), Gaurav Bhatia (370), Sukumar Pattjoshi (269), Siddharth Mridul (217) and Mahalakshmi Pavani (128).
Senior Advocate Rahul Kaushik was elected vice-president of the SCBA and advocate Pragya Baghel was elected secretary. Advocate Amarendra Kumar Singh was elected treasurer and Advocate Meneesh Dubey was elected joint secretary.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant congratulated Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai on his election as the Supreme Court Bar Association president.
Kant also congratulated other newly elected office-bearers and stressed the importance of maintaining a close and coordinated relationship between the judiciary and the Bar.
"We are a small family. We have always looked after each other and will continue to maintain that coordinated relationship," the CJI said. CJI Kant also expressed hope that the newly elected SCBA office-bearers would "lead the bar by example" and undertake initiatives aimed at helping young lawyers establish themselves in the profession.
At the outset of the day's proceedings, Pradeep Rai conveyed his support to the bench, saying, "My Lords, this Bar is entirely with your Lordships. We will cooperate 100 per cent and support the bench in every way."
"Your Lordships' guidance is precious. You are the fatherly figures we can always approach," Rai said.
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