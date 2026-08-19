ETV Bharat / bharat

Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai Elected SC Bar Association President; CJI Surya Kant Congratulates

New Delhi: Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai was elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). The elections were held on Tuesday, and the results were announced late at night.

Rai secured 822 votes in the presidential election. The other candidates were Anupam Lal Das, who polled 451 votes, Adish Agarwalla (412), Gaurav Bhatia (370), Sukumar Pattjoshi (269), Siddharth Mridul (217) and Mahalakshmi Pavani (128).

Senior Advocate Rahul Kaushik was elected vice-president of the SCBA and advocate Pragya Baghel was elected secretary. Advocate Amarendra Kumar Singh was elected treasurer and Advocate Meneesh Dubey was elected joint secretary.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant congratulated Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai on his election as the Supreme Court Bar Association president.

Kant also congratulated other newly elected office-bearers and stressed the importance of maintaining a close and coordinated relationship between the judiciary and the Bar.