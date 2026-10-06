Sena vs Sena Symbol Row: Supreme Court Points At 'Slippery Slope' In Politics
The bench led by CJI Surya Kant made these observations while hearing a batch of pleas arising from the split in the Shiv Sena.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 6, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally remarked at the "slippery slope" of Indian politics, observing that even a discerning Election Commission struggles to identify legislative majorities amid shifting loyalties and amorphous memberships.
In the Shiv Sena symbol dispute, the apex court further queried whether the sentiment attached to a party symbol should benefit those accused of committing a "constitutional sin" or those who complained against it.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made these observations while hearing a batch of pleas arising from the split in Shiv Sena, including challenges to the Election Commission's decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real party and allotting it the bow-and-arrow election symbol. Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul appeared for the Shinde faction.
Kaul contended that the judgment in Subhash Desai stated any decision on disqualification is prospective and not retrospective.
Justice Bagchi asked Kaul, "The sentiment of the symbol will operate for the persons who have committed the constitutional sin or will operate for the persons who complained of the constitutional sin?"
Kaul replied that the symbol will go to the person who establishes that he is the real political party, and if both are unable to establish that they are the real political party, then it is another issue.
"As you see the slippery slope of Indian politics, it is very difficult even for an extremely discerning commission to come and point a finger as to who has the majority. The membership is all amorphous. Going to a democratic decision of head count — how many Shiv Sena grassroot workers… the quagmire," observed Justice Bagchi.
"We take your point very well, if the organisational test is in the face of a constitution, which is primarily undemocratic, it may be lawful so far as the person holding the post. But is it a clear reflection of the ground support? That is your query, and that is what weighed with the commission. The commission says with so many nominees we do not feel it will be a good test," observed the bench.
Kaul also referred to various top court judgments while defending the Election Commission's reliance on the legislative majority test. It was argued that the test remained legally valid and relevant in determining which faction constituted the political party under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order.
Justice Bagchi asked how the party symbol should operate in a situation where members facing disqualification proceedings subsequently lose their membership.
"The liberty remains with the political party. And what it says is, if disqualified members go away, the remaining members get a different symbol. Now, you were just about to read Sadiq Ali (judgment)," observed the bench. Kaul also relied on the Constitution Bench judgment in the Subhash Desai case, contending that it did not bar the use of the legislative majority test.
Kaul said that, while deciding disqualification petitions under Paragraph 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule, the Speaker may first have to determine which faction constitutes the political party when rival factions emerge. The apex court will continue to hear the matter on Wednesday.
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