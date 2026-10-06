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Sena vs Sena Symbol Row: Supreme Court Points At 'Slippery Slope' In Politics

File - Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray leads the 'Virat Garjana Morcha' from Metro Cinema to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai ( PTI )

By Sumit Saxena 3 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally remarked at the "slippery slope" of Indian politics, observing that even a discerning Election Commission struggles to identify legislative majorities amid shifting loyalties and amorphous memberships.

In the Shiv Sena symbol dispute, the apex court further queried whether the sentiment attached to a party symbol should benefit those accused of committing a "constitutional sin" or those who complained against it. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made these observations while hearing a batch of pleas arising from the split in Shiv Sena, including challenges to the Election Commission's decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real party and allotting it the bow-and-arrow election symbol. Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul appeared for the Shinde faction. Kaul contended that the judgment in Subhash Desai stated any decision on disqualification is prospective and not retrospective. Justice Bagchi asked Kaul, "The sentiment of the symbol will operate for the persons who have committed the constitutional sin or will operate for the persons who complained of the constitutional sin?" Kaul replied that the symbol will go to the person who establishes that he is the real political party, and if both are unable to establish that they are the real political party, then it is another issue.