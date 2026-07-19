ETV Bharat / bharat

Sena (UBT) Says Merger of 6 MPs With Rival Faction Illegal, Will Challenge Speaker's Order In Court

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Saturday said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to approve the merger of six MPs of the party with the rival Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde was illegal, and it will be challenged in court.

As per the tenth schedule of the Constitution, a party can merge with another party but not a group of legislators on their own, he said, adding that the dissident Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs could have formed a separate group. "The approval is illegal. We will challenge the decision," Danve said.