India Taking All Steps To Become Preferred Destination For Semiconductor Manufacturing: PM Modi At SEMICON
PM Modi further said that the world needs new and trusted locations for chip manufacturing, and India is preparing itself for this.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India is taking all steps to become a preferred destination for semiconductor manufacturing.
Speaking at the SEMICON India conference in New Delhi, he added that the country’s semiconductor ecosystem is expanding rapidly, opening new opportunities for innovation, investment and growth. Citing Q1 GDP growth & JCRA's India rating upgrade, PM Modi said, “The Indian economy is expanding rapidly, and so is the world's confidence in India.”
“ India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 expanded outlay to USD 13.5 bn from USD 8 billion in the first phase. So far, 12 chip-making projects have been approved, and the next phase will see this increase further,” the Prime Minister added
PM Modi further said that the world needs new and trusted locations for chip manufacturing and India is preparing itself for this. Earlier in the day,Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the SEMICON India 2026 exhibition and interacted with participants before inaugurating the event at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi.
The event, being held from September 17 to 19, will focus on industry engagement, policy direction and international partnerships. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the conference is being organised jointly by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), MeitY and global industry body SEMI under the theme "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem."
According to MeitY, the convention will gather over 600 exhibitors, including 300 international firms, across 15,000 square metres, alongside more than 150 speakers. The exhibition floor will feature six country pavilions and 12 state government pavilions, alongside dedicated segments for startups, student hackathons, and workforce development.
The event will also present an official review of manufacturing milestones. Under the Semicon India Programme, the Union government approved 12 semiconductor projects, with three approved units under Semicon 1.0 having commenced commercial production. The Union Cabinet has additionally approved the next phase, Semicon 2.0, structured around six core pillars.
Electronic design automation tools have been extended to more than 400 academic institutions and 105 startups, while 24 startups have secured approvals under the Design Linked Incentive scheme.
Key global and domestic enterprises participating in the exhibition and strategic roundtables include ASML, Applied Materials, Teradyne, Infineon, Ebara, Jabil, IBM Research, NXP, Tata Electronics, Micron, Merck KGaA, Rapidus, Lam Research, CG Power, Uno Minda, Advantest, Tokyo Electron and several other major industry players.
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