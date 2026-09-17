ETV Bharat / bharat

India Taking All Steps To Become Preferred Destination For Semiconductor Manufacturing: PM Modi At SEMICON

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India is taking all steps to become a preferred destination for semiconductor manufacturing.

Speaking at the SEMICON India conference in New Delhi, he added that the country’s semiconductor ecosystem is expanding rapidly, opening new opportunities for innovation, investment and growth. Citing Q1 GDP growth & JCRA's India rating upgrade, PM Modi said, “The Indian economy is expanding rapidly, and so is the world's confidence in India.”

“ India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 expanded outlay to USD 13.5 bn from USD 8 billion in the first phase. So far, 12 chip-making projects have been approved, and the next phase will see this increase further,” the Prime Minister added

PM Modi further said that the world needs new and trusted locations for chip manufacturing and India is preparing itself for this. Earlier in the day,Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the SEMICON India 2026 exhibition and interacted with participants before inaugurating the event at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi.

The event, being held from September 17 to 19, will focus on industry engagement, policy direction and international partnerships. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the conference is being organised jointly by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), MeitY and global industry body SEMI under the theme "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem."