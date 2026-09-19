ETV Bharat / bharat

'Self-Styled Godman Promoting A New Religion': Proposed 'Tantra In Silence' Event In Kashmir Sparks Outrage

Srinagar: A proposed 'Tantra in Silence' event by the Rajneesh Tantra Temple in Jammu and Kashmir has drawn opposition by the local political and religious leadership in the valley with People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti accusing the organisers of 'promoting a new religion'.

The Rajneesh Tantra Temple has scheduled the event from October 24-27, 2026 in Gurez valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora and capital Srinagar. The organisers of the event facilitated by Swami Dhyan Sumit, have charged participants Rs 11,995 each.

Lashing out at the proposed event, PDP Chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti urged CM Omar Abdullah and J&K Police to take action against the organisers saying that a similar event facilitated by Swami Dhyan Sumit, “a self-styled godman promoting a new religion under the Shree Rajneesh Foundation, was cancelled in Goa last year after its obscene promotional material sparked widespread controversy”.

“Gurez is no playground for experiments in the name of spirituality or tourism. I request @CM_JnK and @JmuKmrpolice to intervene immediately and take appropriate action,” she wrote. The PDP chief also urged Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam to raise awareness about the issue.