'Self-Styled Godman Promoting A New Religion': Proposed 'Tantra In Silence' Event In Kashmir Sparks Outrage
The event faciliated by Swami Dhyan Sumit in Srinagar and Gurez is charging participants Rs 11,995 each, reports Parvez ud Din.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Srinagar: A proposed 'Tantra in Silence' event by the Rajneesh Tantra Temple in Jammu and Kashmir has drawn opposition by the local political and religious leadership in the valley with People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti accusing the organisers of 'promoting a new religion'.
The Rajneesh Tantra Temple has scheduled the event from October 24-27, 2026 in Gurez valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora and capital Srinagar. The organisers of the event facilitated by Swami Dhyan Sumit, have charged participants Rs 11,995 each.
Lashing out at the proposed event, PDP Chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti urged CM Omar Abdullah and J&K Police to take action against the organisers saying that a similar event facilitated by Swami Dhyan Sumit, “a self-styled godman promoting a new religion under the Shree Rajneesh Foundation, was cancelled in Goa last year after its obscene promotional material sparked widespread controversy”.
A poster is advertising a “Tantra Silence” retreat in Gurez Valley, Srinagar.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 19, 2026
A similar “Tantra” retreat facilitated by Swami Dhyan Sumit, a self-styled godman promoting a new religion under the Shree Rajneesh Foundation, was cancelled in Goa last year after its obscene… pic.twitter.com/1cdGZlF5oo
“Gurez is no playground for experiments in the name of spirituality or tourism. I request @CM_JnK and @JmuKmrpolice to intervene immediately and take appropriate action,” she wrote. The PDP chief also urged Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam to raise awareness about the issue.
Reacting to Mufti's post, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the issue “deserves immediate attention”. “That this kind of program is being allowed in Gurez in Kashmir, when a similar programme by this organisation was cancelled by police in Goa, due to public outrage over its obscene promotional details, is outrageous,” Mirwaiz wrote in a post on X.
“Kashmir is the land of sufis and saints. Here spirituality is experienced, not marketed at a cost! Besides, tourism promotion cannot become an excuse to undermine our religious, cultural and social ethos and ignoring our values and sensibilities ,” he added.
The concern raised by @MehboobaMufti deserves immediate attention! That this kind of program is being allowed in Gurez in Kashmir, when a similar programme by this organisation was cancelled by police in Goa, due to public outrage over its obscene promotional details, is…— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) September 19, 2026
Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam too opposed the proposed event saying Gurez was a “precious part of Kashmir’s heritage, not a laboratory for spiritual or commercial experiments.”
“Development and tourism must respect the region’s cultural character, local sensibilities and longstanding spiritual traditions. Kashmir’s spiritual heritage deserves dignity, not experimentation...Tourism is welcome, but it cannot become a licence to introduce programmes whose character or promotional language may conflict with the Valley’s cultural and social ethos,” he said.
The Grand Mufti said that the proposed 'Tantra in Silence' retreat in Gurez “warrants immediate scrutiny by the competent authorities—particularly regarding its organisers, programme content, permissions and public presentation”.
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