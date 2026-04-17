ETV Bharat / bharat

Seizures Surpass Rs 865 Crore In Assembly Elections In West Bengal, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said seizures amounting to over Rs 865 crore have been made by the enforcement agencies in the ongoing Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. These seizures have been carried out since the model code of conduct (MCC) was implemented after the poll panel announced the Assembly elections in both states.

The poll panel had announced the schedule for the Assembly polls in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on March 15. It had asked the states to ensure strict compliance with the MCC. According to the data released by the ECI regarding seizures in the ongoing Assembly elections in both states, the total amount of seizures reported so far is more than Rs 865 crore. Out of these, the seizure reported from West Bengal is Rs 427 crore, and from Tamil Nadu is Rs 438 crore.

Out of the total seizures from both states, the total cash seized so far stands at Rs 99 crore. Seventy-eight crore cash has been seized from Tamil Nadu, and Rs 21 crore from West Bengal. As per the poll panel, liquor worth Rs 84 crore has been seized in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The total seizure value in West Bengal is Rs 81 crore, and Rs 3 crore in Tamil Nadu.

It may be mentioned that the ECI has held multiple review meetings with the Chief Secretaries, Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), DGPs, and senior officers from the poll-going states/UTs and their bordering states/UTs, along with the Heads of Enforcement Agencies and directed them to ensure violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free elections.

To ensure this, over 5,011 (2,728 in West Bengal and 2,283 in Tamil Nadu) Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) have been deployed across the two States to ensure that the complaints are attended to within 100 minutes. Besides this, over 5,363 (3,142 in West Bengal and 2,221 in Tamil Nadu) Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have also been deployed for setting up surprise Nakas at different locations.