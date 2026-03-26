ETV Bharat / bharat

Seizures Surpass Rs 400 Crore From Poll-Bound States, UT: ECI

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said seizures of more than Rs 400 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, freebies and other inducements, have been made by the enforcement agencies before the Assembly elections and bypolls in different states and Union Territory (UT) next month.

These seizures have been conducted since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect following the announcement of the elections by the poll panel.

ECI had announced the schedule for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and bye-elections in six states on March 15. Elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu , Puducherry and Assam will be in a single phase and West Bengal in two phases. It has directed the state and UT governments to ensure strict compliance with the MCC

It may be mentioned that the commission held a review meeting on March 24 with the chief secretaries, CEOs, DGPs, and senior officers from the five poll-bound states/UTs and their 12 bordering states/UTs along with the heads of enforcement agencies to review readiness, enhance coordination, and directed them to ensure violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free elections.

To ensure this, over 5,173 flying squads have been deployed across the states/UT to ensure that the complaints are attended to within 100 minutes. Besides this, over 5,200 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have also been deployed for setting up surprise 'nakas' at different locations.