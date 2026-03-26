Seizures Surpass Rs 400 Crore From Poll-Bound States, UT: ECI
From March 15, when Assembly elections and bypolls were announced, till March 25, a total of Rs 408.82 crore illicit inducements were seized.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said seizures of more than Rs 400 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, freebies and other inducements, have been made by the enforcement agencies before the Assembly elections and bypolls in different states and Union Territory (UT) next month.
These seizures have been conducted since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect following the announcement of the elections by the poll panel.
ECI had announced the schedule for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and bye-elections in six states on March 15. Elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu , Puducherry and Assam will be in a single phase and West Bengal in two phases. It has directed the state and UT governments to ensure strict compliance with the MCC
It may be mentioned that the commission held a review meeting on March 24 with the chief secretaries, CEOs, DGPs, and senior officers from the five poll-bound states/UTs and their 12 bordering states/UTs along with the heads of enforcement agencies to review readiness, enhance coordination, and directed them to ensure violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free elections.
To ensure this, over 5,173 flying squads have been deployed across the states/UT to ensure that the complaints are attended to within 100 minutes. Besides this, over 5,200 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have also been deployed for setting up surprise 'nakas' at different locations.
"Since the activation of the Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS) on February 26, till March 25, a total of Rs 408.82 crore illicit inducements including, Rs 17.44 crores in cash, liquor worth Rs. 37.68 crores (16.3 lakh litres), drugs worth Rs 167.38 crores, precious metals worth Rs 23 crores and other freebies worth over Rs 163.30 crores have been seized through a coordinated approach involving multi-enforcement agencies across different states/UT," the ECI said.
The poll panel said it has also stressed that the enforcement authorities should ensure that ordinary citizens are not inconvenienced or harassed during the checking and inspection for the enforcement of these directives. District Grievance Committees have also been setup to address any grievances in this regard. Citizens/political parties can report MCC violations using the C-Vigil Module on ECINET, it said.
"From March 15 to 25, 70,944 complaints have been lodged using the C-Vigil App in the General elections and the bye-elections bound states/UTs. Of these, 70,831 complaints have been disposed of and 67,899 (95.8 percent) were resolved within 100 minutes," the ECI said.
A complaint redressal system has been set up including a Call Centre number 1950 in which complaints can be lodged by any member of the public or political party, with the DEO/RO concerned, it added.
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