Seizures Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Ahead Of Bengal, Tamil Nadu Polls
According to the data released by the ECI, the total number of seizures reported so far is Rs 1,072.13 crore.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Continuing its endeavour to ensure inducement free elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, under the supervision of the Election Commission of India (ECI), seizures amounting to more than Rs 1,000 crore have been made by the enforcement agencies in the ongoing polls in both states.
These seizures have been carried out since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect after the announcement of the Assembly elections in both states. The ECI had announced the schedule for the Assembly polls in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on March 15. It had asked the states to ensure strict compliance with the MCC.
According to the data released by the ECI regarding seizures in the ongoing Assembly polls, the total number of seizures reported so far is Rs 1,072.13 crore. Out of the seizures of Rs 1,072.13 crore, include cash seized Rs 127.67 crore, liquor worth Rs 106.3 crore and freebies worth Rs 437.97 crore.
As per the poll panel, the total seizures made by the law enforcement agencies in West Bengal so far stood at Rs 472.89 crore. Among these include cash Rs 27.48 crore, liquor amounting to Rs 102.45 crore and freebies Rs 178.83 crore.
In Tamil Nadu, the cash seizure reported so far in Tamil Nadu is Rs 100.19 crore, while liquor worth Rs 3.85 crore, and freebies Rs 259.14 crore.
It may be recalled that the Commission has held multiple review meetings with the Chief Secretaries, Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), DGPs, and senior officers from the poll-going states/UTs and their bordering states/UTs, along with the Heads of Enforcement Agencies and directed them to ensure violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free elections.
To ensure this, over 5,011 (2,728 in West Bengal and 2,283 in Tamil Nadu) Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) have been deployed across the two States to ensure that the complaints are attended to within 100 minutes. Besides this, over 5,363 (3,142 in West Bengal and 2,221 in Tamil Nadu) Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have also been deployed for setting up surprise Nakas at different locations.
The Commission said it directed the enforcement authorities to ensure that ordinary citizens are not inconvenienced or harassed during the checking and inspection for the enforcement of these directives. District Grievance Committees have also been set up to address any grievances in this regard.
Citizens/political parties can report MCC violations using the C-Vigil Module on ECINET.
Assembly polls in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in two phases, and in Tamil Nadu in a single phase. The voting for the first phase in West Bengal is on April 23, and the second and final phase on April 29. The polling in Tamil Nadu takes place on April 23.
The counting of votes will be held on May 4. The term of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will expire on May 10, and the West Bengal Assembly's tenure will end on May 7.
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