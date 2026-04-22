ETV Bharat / bharat

Seizures Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Ahead Of Bengal, Tamil Nadu Polls

New Delhi: Continuing its endeavour to ensure inducement free elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, under the supervision of the Election Commission of India (ECI), seizures amounting to more than Rs 1,000 crore have been made by the enforcement agencies in the ongoing polls in both states.

These seizures have been carried out since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect after the announcement of the Assembly elections in both states. The ECI had announced the schedule for the Assembly polls in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on March 15. It had asked the states to ensure strict compliance with the MCC.

According to the data released by the ECI regarding seizures in the ongoing Assembly polls, the total number of seizures reported so far is Rs 1,072.13 crore. Out of the seizures of Rs 1,072.13 crore, include cash seized Rs 127.67 crore, liquor worth Rs 106.3 crore and freebies worth Rs 437.97 crore.

As per the poll panel, the total seizures made by the law enforcement agencies in West Bengal so far stood at Rs 472.89 crore. Among these include cash Rs 27.48 crore, liquor amounting to Rs 102.45 crore and freebies Rs 178.83 crore.

In Tamil Nadu, the cash seizure reported so far in Tamil Nadu is Rs 100.19 crore, while liquor worth Rs 3.85 crore, and freebies Rs 259.14 crore.

It may be recalled that the Commission has held multiple review meetings with the Chief Secretaries, Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), DGPs, and senior officers from the poll-going states/UTs and their bordering states/UTs, along with the Heads of Enforcement Agencies and directed them to ensure violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free elections.