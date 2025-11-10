ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Seen Our Morphed Pictures Too….’, CJI Says Judges know About Misuse Of AI

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Monday orally observed that judges are well aware of the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital tools against the judiciary.

The matter came up before a bench led by CJI and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The apex court was hearing a plea seeking directions to the Centre to frame guidelines or a policy for regulating the use of generative AI (GenAI) in the judiciary.

"Yes, yes we have seen our morphed pictures too," the CJI remarked. "You want it to be dismissed now or see after two weeks," he further asked the counsel for the petitioner. However, the bench adjourned the matter to be taken up after two weeks. The plea has been filed by Kartikeya Rawal, a legal professional, through advocate Abhinav Shrivastava.

The plea argued that imminent constitutional and human rights concerns arise from the unregulated and opaque use of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies in the judicial system and governance. “The petitioner herein seeks direction for framing guidelines/policy for regulating the use of AI in the Indian judiciary….It is pertinent to mention that these technologies, while promising efficiency, pose significant risks to the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution, particularly in the absence of statutory safeguards”, said the plea.