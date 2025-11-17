Exclusive| 'Seeing Planes Should Spark Careers': Minister Explains How India Is Bringing Youth Into The Aviation Boom
Rammohan Naidu said India plans to build 200 new airports by 2047 and develop its own aircraft manufacturing ecosystem.
New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said Civil aviation is not just about pilots and cabin crew, and this is exactly what young people need to understand as this sector enters a high-growth decade.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the Minister said that modern airports operate with a significant number of engineers, safety professionals, air traffic controllers, cybersecurity teams, technicians, and operations professionals, and that they would like students to consider these "future-ready" professions.
He said, "In the Ministry, we have initiated one career guidance program where we go to the schools, we go to the kids, explaining to them the growth of aviation that India is going to have, and that contains a number of opportunities in career possibilities for the children. And also aviation is a very passionate subject. People should be attracted to this from childhood."
He added, "When kids see an aircraft in the sky, it sparks a sense of hope in their hearts. We want to be able to align that passion with their careers. That's why we created a career guidance program. And we saw that we still have to do it even better."
He continued that the Ministry has taken an opportunity at the ongoing Indian international trade fair and had organised a stall here where it is going to bring in children, youth and college students. "We explain the visitors what airports are about, what aviation is about, what kind of different careers are there. We are getting good response from the people who have already visited here. Our intention is only one thing, to grow the passion in the youth of this country so that they can associate with aviation sector in the future," said Naidu.
Aviation Beyond the Aircraft: Students Step Inside India’s Airports
To bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world aviation, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun hosting students at its airports nationwide, especially those studying within a 40 km radius of any AAI-operated facility. Institutions can sign an MoU with AAI, after which students gain structured access to facilities that are typically off-limits to the public.
The programme has two learning tracks:
- Familiarisation (2–5 days)
- Internships (4–20 weeks)
Inside the Programme: A Student’s Possible Day at the Airport
For many students, the programme offers a first-ever glimpse into a world they’ve only seen from terminal windows.
A typical familiarisation day might include:
- Watching an ATC team coordinate dozens of aircraft movements
- Entering a CNS room filled with navigational and surveillance systems
- Observing how runway lighting systems respond to traffic and weather
- Understanding how radar sweeps monitor aircraft positions
- Seeing how emergency units conduct full-scale mock drills
During a longer internship, a student could:
- Analyse runway health data
- Assist in creating dashboards for airfield lighting performance
- Observe glide-path calibration systems
- Work with IT teams on cybersecurity protocols
- Shadow airport planners developing long-term expansion models
- Each intern gets assigned a mentor, completes guided tasks, and works within security norms.
- Aviation Careers: Beyond Pilots and Cabin Crew
- A key aim of the programme is to dismantle a widespread misconception: that aviation careers are limited to flying or hospitality.
- The minister said the purpose is to show students the “unseen side” of the sector:
- Airports run on highly specialised engineering
- Air navigation involves complex digital ecosystems
- Emergency response systems require rapid coordination
- Commercial management keeps terminals financially sustainable
- Legal teams handle aviation regulations and global compliance
- Architects and planners design terminals decades into the future
- This exposure, officials hope, will help students match personal interests to aviation roles they had never considered.
- Preparing India’s Youth for a High-Tech Future
“India aims to add around 200 more airports in the next two decades, taking the total to 350–400 by 2047,” Minister Naidu said.
As aircraft fleets grow, India may need 4,000 more aircraft within 20 years, the supporting ground ecosystem needs a skilled workforce ready to match industry growth.
The minister emphasized the importance of building this ecosystem domestically, “The vision is to make India truly Atmanirbhar in aviation, not dependent on other countries but developing the entire ecosystem within the nation.”
The minister highlighted one reality: aviation is one of the most technologically dynamic sectors in the world.
“Technology is changing and is growing every day. Aviation is highly tech-dependent and this sector is continuously growing. So, it is important for us to do the right policy making and bring in the right people also. So in the next five to 10 years, our plan is very, very ready,” he said.
AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar recently projected that India will have 34 mega airports by 2047.
The AAI programme is designed to future-proof young professionals by exposing them early to systems that will dominate the industry for decades.
Why the Programme Matters: National and Individual Impact
- Expands Career Awareness: Most students know aviation through movies or airports they’ve travelled through. By showing them the breadth of roles, the programme dramatically expands career imagination.
- Builds Skills for a rapidly expanding aviation market: India’s plan to build 200 new airports and induct thousands of aircraft will require tens of thousands of skilled professionals.
- Helps Build an Atmanirbhar aviation ecosystem: Home-grown engineers, technicians and operations staff will reduce dependence on foreign expertise, aligning with India’s technology and infrastructure goals.
- Strengthens regional connectivity: With UDAN linking remote areas, local youth near these airports have the chance to participate directly in national growth.
- Offers pathways for students across disciplines: The programme is designed to be multidisciplinary.
- Builds long-term national capacity: By cultivating talent today, the government hopes to create a workforce capable of supporting the Viksit Bharat 2047 aviation vision.
Public Response and Next Steps
AAI officials say the response at IITF has already shown strong interest from students, colleges and parents eager to understand how youth can enter aviation careers that do not require flying. The ministry plans to scale the programme across all major airports, strengthen course modules, and integrate more advanced training in digital technologies.
Minister Naidu reiterated that inspiring young Indians is as important as building infrastructure, “This is not just about capacity-building. It is about inspiring futures. We want the youth to feel connected to the aviation sector and be part of India’s growth story.”
