Exclusive| 'Seeing Planes Should Spark Careers': Minister Explains How India Is Bringing Youth Into The Aviation Boom

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said Civil aviation is not just about pilots and cabin crew, and this is exactly what young people need to understand as this sector enters a high-growth decade.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the Minister said that modern airports operate with a significant number of engineers, safety professionals, air traffic controllers, cybersecurity teams, technicians, and operations professionals, and that they would like students to consider these "future-ready" professions.

He said, "In the Ministry, we have initiated one career guidance program where we go to the schools, we go to the kids, explaining to them the growth of aviation that India is going to have, and that contains a number of opportunities in career possibilities for the children. And also aviation is a very passionate subject. People should be attracted to this from childhood."

He added, "When kids see an aircraft in the sky, it sparks a sense of hope in their hearts. We want to be able to align that passion with their careers. That's why we created a career guidance program. And we saw that we still have to do it even better."

He continued that the Ministry has taken an opportunity at the ongoing Indian international trade fair and had organised a stall here where it is going to bring in children, youth and college students. "We explain the visitors what airports are about, what aviation is about, what kind of different careers are there. We are getting good response from the people who have already visited here. Our intention is only one thing, to grow the passion in the youth of this country so that they can associate with aviation sector in the future," said Naidu.

Aviation Beyond the Aircraft: Students Step Inside India’s Airports

To bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world aviation, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun hosting students at its airports nationwide, especially those studying within a 40 km radius of any AAI-operated facility. Institutions can sign an MoU with AAI, after which students gain structured access to facilities that are typically off-limits to the public.

The programme has two learning tracks:

Familiarisation (2–5 days) Internships (4–20 weeks)

Inside the Programme: A Student’s Possible Day at the Airport

For many students, the programme offers a first-ever glimpse into a world they’ve only seen from terminal windows.