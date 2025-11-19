ETV Bharat / bharat

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi Extradited From US, Reaching Delhi Soon

New Delhi: Security has been tightened at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, after gangster Anmol Bishnoi was extradited from the United States, and is reportedly set to land in India on Wednesday within a few hours.

Police personnel, accompanied by a dog squad, conducted extensive checking of vehicles and premises at Terminal 3, ensuring multiple layers of security ahead of Bishnoi's arrival.

Anmol Bishnoi is the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is incarcerated in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail. Anmol is wanted in the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique in October last year. He is also believed to have been involved in the murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022, and had claimed responsibility for firing outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's Mumbai home in April 2024. In total, he has over 18 cases registered against him in police stations across the country, and has a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on him.

While Anmol escaped from India using a forged passport after the rapper's murder in 2022, and landed up in the US long before the NCP leader's murder, police named him as a prime suspect in the Baba Siddiqui murder after investigations revealed that he was in touch with Baba's shooters over a private messaging app.

India formally filed for Anmol's extradition in January 2024, furnishing evidence in Moosewala's case to US authorities. By the time the US authorities had detained him in November 2024 for illegally entering the country with forged documents, the Indian authorities had passed on more evidence on Anmol, this time pertaining to the Siddiqui murder.

A senior police officer said Anmol is being flown back in a chartered plane, along with two others who are wanted in Punjab. “Anmol's asylum application was rejected by the US on Monday, after which, orders for his deportation were issued and India agencies informed,” the officer said.