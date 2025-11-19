Gangster Anmol Bishnoi Extradited From US, Reaching Delhi Soon
Security at Delhi's IGI Airport has been tightened ahead of Anmol, two others reaching India from the US in a chartered flight.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Security has been tightened at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, after gangster Anmol Bishnoi was extradited from the United States, and is reportedly set to land in India on Wednesday within a few hours.
Police personnel, accompanied by a dog squad, conducted extensive checking of vehicles and premises at Terminal 3, ensuring multiple layers of security ahead of Bishnoi's arrival.
Anmol Bishnoi is the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is incarcerated in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail. Anmol is wanted in the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique in October last year. He is also believed to have been involved in the murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022, and had claimed responsibility for firing outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's Mumbai home in April 2024. In total, he has over 18 cases registered against him in police stations across the country, and has a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on him.
While Anmol escaped from India using a forged passport after the rapper's murder in 2022, and landed up in the US long before the NCP leader's murder, police named him as a prime suspect in the Baba Siddiqui murder after investigations revealed that he was in touch with Baba's shooters over a private messaging app.
India formally filed for Anmol's extradition in January 2024, furnishing evidence in Moosewala's case to US authorities. By the time the US authorities had detained him in November 2024 for illegally entering the country with forged documents, the Indian authorities had passed on more evidence on Anmol, this time pertaining to the Siddiqui murder.
A senior police officer said Anmol is being flown back in a chartered plane, along with two others who are wanted in Punjab. “Anmol's asylum application was rejected by the US on Monday, after which, orders for his deportation were issued and India agencies informed,” the officer said.
Already, Anmol's cousin Ramesh Bishnoi has urged the Centre to ensure his cousin's safety upon his return to India. Ramesh told ANI that Anmol is being punished only for being the brother of gangster Lawrence, while expressing faith in the investigative agencies, saying that the family's main priority is to ensure the safety of their relative.
"The law will take its course. Our family respects the law. We are law-abiding people, but today our main concern is that if Anmol is being brought to India, the Indian government should ensure his safety," said Ramesh.
Claiming that the truth will be revealed and Anmol will be proven innocent, he added, "We have always respected the law and will continue to do so... He (Anmol Bishnoi) is being punished only for being Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother. The investigation will reveal everything."
Earlier, Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan said he had received an email from the US Department of Homeland Security Victim Information Notification Exchange (DHS-VINE), stating that the US Federal government had removed Anmol from the US on November 18.
"My family has registered as a 'victim family' in the US. We get updates about Anmol Bishnoi from their victim notification. Today, we got a mail that the US Federal government has removed Anmol from the US. The question is whether he is being brought to India. I request the Centre to extradite him to India, and the state government to bring him to Mumbai, and arrest and interrogate him," Zeeshan Siddique told ANI.
Zeeshan also said they are awaiting justice and exposure of the full conspiracy behind his father's murder should come out.
Also Read:
Baba Siddique Murder: Key Accused Anmol Bishnoi Being Deported From US, Police Say
Jaipur Police Register Case Against Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Associates
Baba Siddique Murder: Warrant Issued Against Anmol Bishnoi, Two Other Wanted Accused
NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakh Bounty On Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother