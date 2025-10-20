ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Ramped Up For President Murmu's Sabarimala Visit; Full-Scale Rehearsal Held

Pathanamthitta: Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Sabarimala in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta, the security has been ramped up. A full-scale security rehearsal for the President's visit was conducted on Monday. President Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Kerala on Tuesday for a four-day visit, which includes a pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple on Wednesday.

According to officials, rigorous security arrangements are in place across Pamba, Nilakkal, and Sannidhanam. As part of the security drill, all unauthorised occupants at the Sannidhanam will be evacuated. Hazardous trees along the Pamba-Sabarimala route have been cut down, and barricades have been erected.

The security teams, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Advance Patrolling Team, Dog Squad, Snake Rescue Team, and Veterinary Team, have carried out comprehensive inspections. Senior police officials, including Battalion AIG Arul B. Krishna and Crime Branch SP K.V. Venugopal, assumed their duties on Sunday.

The President will arrive at the Nilakkal helipad at 10:20 AM on Wednesday, proceeding to Pamba by road. She will travel from Pamba to Sannidhanam in a special new four-wheel drive 'Gurkha' emergency vehicle, accompanied by six escort vehicles. After Ucha Pooja darshan, she will rest at the Sannidhanam Guest House before returning to Thiruvananthapuram via helicopter at 4:10 PM.