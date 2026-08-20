India Demolishes Encroachments Outside Pakistan High Commission In Delhi; Pak Summons US Diplomat After Gor's J-K Remark
India's strong counter-action comes exactly three days after Pakistani authorities reportedly removed protective security barricades stationed outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 9:04 AM IST|
Updated : August 20, 2026 at 9:32 AM IST
New Delhi: Indian authorities on Wednesday pulled down unauthorised structures, traffic bollards and queue-management barriers outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, days after similar security structures outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were removed by Pakistani authorities. Meanwhile, Pakistan has summoned the US Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad and lodged a strong protest over US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor's remarks describing Jammu and Kashmir as an "important part of India".
In its demarche, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Gor's remarks during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir were "factually incorrect" and strongly rejected the characterisation of the region as a "part of India".
🔈 PR No. 2️⃣2️⃣2️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) August 19, 2026
Demarche on the Visit of the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, to IIOJK, and Incorrect Statement regarding the Status of the Disputed Territory
🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Vlg9IwiWlC
Pakistan maintained that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognised disputed territory and said its final status should be decided in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
It also said the US ambassador's statement was contrary to Washington's "long-standing" position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its stated commitment to international law and the UN Charter.
At the same time, Pakistan referred to US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir issue in the aftermath of "Marka-e-Haq". It urged the US to ensure that its public statements remained consistent with what Islamabad described as the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.
During his visit to Srinagar on Wednesday, Gor, who is also the US special envoy for South and Central Asia, told local media, "This is an important part of India and so I am here visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place and I'm thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place."
He also said the US was considering whether to downgrade its travel advisory for the region, citing steps taken by the Central and Jammu and Kashmir governments to improve safety. "I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something we are going to look at," Gor said.
He added that the US would review whether its travel warning should be downgraded, saying the region was a beautiful place that many Americans would enjoy visiting.
Meanwhile in New Delhi, Indian authorities have dismantled the external security perimeter outside the Pakistan High Commission, removing traffic bollards and barricades that previously ring-fenced the diplomatic compound, days after Pakistan removed security barricades and parking poles placed outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
The decisive move by local authorities in New Delhi unfolded amidst a diplomatic stand-off between the South Asian nations following the unprovoked attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam last year that killed 26 people.
A strong counteraction by India followed the Pakistani-backed Pahalgam terror attack. Demonstrating strong military resolve, India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to strike terror infrastructure, with active military exchanges continuing until May 10, when Pakistan was reportedly forced to seek a ceasefire.
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