ETV Bharat / bharat

India Demolishes Encroachments Outside Pakistan High Commission In Delhi; Pak Summons US Diplomat After Gor's J-K Remark

New Delhi: Indian authorities on Wednesday pulled down unauthorised structures, traffic bollards and queue-management barriers outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, days after similar security structures outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were removed by Pakistani authorities. Meanwhile, Pakistan has summoned the US Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad and lodged a strong protest over US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor's remarks describing Jammu and Kashmir as an "important part of India".

In its demarche, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Gor's remarks during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir were "factually incorrect" and strongly rejected the characterisation of the region as a "part of India".

Pakistan maintained that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognised disputed territory and said its final status should be decided in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

It also said the US ambassador's statement was contrary to Washington's "long-standing" position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its stated commitment to international law and the UN Charter.

At the same time, Pakistan referred to US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir issue in the aftermath of "Marka-e-Haq". It urged the US to ensure that its public statements remained consistent with what Islamabad described as the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.