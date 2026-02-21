ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Of Kuki Zo People Compromised By 'Majoritarian' Manipur Govt: KNO

New Delhi: Alleging that the security of the Kuki-Zo people in Manipur has been compromised by the 'majoritarian' government of Manipur, Sailen Haokip, spokesperson of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), on Saturday said the newly appointed advisor from the Home Ministry for the Northeast, Ajit Lal will be effective in dealing with the Kuki-Zo political demand for a UT with a legislature.

In an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat, Haokip said, “Ajit Lal is a retired senior IPS officer and is equipped with a wealth of experience as JIC chief under the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) from 2011 to 2014. I am sure he will be effective in dealing with the critical Kuki Zo political demand for a UT with a Legislature, which stems from our security issues being compromised by the majoritarian-led state government of Manipur.”

The KNO is an umbrella group of several Kuki-Zo insurgent organisations presently in ceasefire with the central government.

Asked if peace will prevail in Manipur following the formation of new popular government, Haokip said, “We were very unhappy with the government of Manipur because of what transpired over the years, which culminated in the state-sponsored ethnic cleansing of Kuki Zo from, Imphal Manipur on 3 May 2023. President’s rule was introduced two years or so later and peace (absence of violence) set in. The state government was formed recently and violence erupted at Litan in Ukhrul District and Churachandpur District, although for different reasons: the former, a mere drunken scuffle, flared into a communal issue; the latter, owing to an MLA of the Vaiphei tribe joining the popular government”

Reiterating the demand for a separate administration or a UT with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo people of Manipur, Haokip said that the Kuki-Zo demand for a UT with a Legislature modelled on Article 239A is an existential necessity as they have been forcefully separated by the majoritarian community. “We cannot go back to Manipur. Our future lies in our ancestral land, where we escaped to safety. As citizens of the country, we are asking for administration on our own land, which prior to colonial rule was never a part of Manipur,” he said.

Significantly, ever since violence broke out in Manipur in 2023, the Suspension of Operations (SoO) groups and civil society organisations have had several rounds of meetings with the Home Ministry.