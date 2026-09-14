Civil Aviation Ministry Issues Notice To Air India Over Serious Delhi Airport Security Lapse
The notice says that it has come to the notice of the MoCA that a serious security and immigration related lapse occurred, reports Saurabh Shukla
Published : September 14, 2026 at 9:47 PM IST
New Delhi: A security lapse has been reported at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after three Italian nationals allegedly travelled to Germany without completing the required immigration clearance. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued show cause notice to Air India and given the airline 7 days to respond.
ETV Bharat has seen the notice which says that there has been a violation of standard operating procedure for Hub and Spoke operations resulting in three foreign nationals departing India without mandatory immigration clearance.
It further says that it has come to the notice of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that a serious security and immigration related lapse occurred during the operations of hub and spoke flight number AI 1115 from Amritsar to Delhi on 3-4 September 2026, resulting in three Italian nationals travelling onwards from Delhi to Munich by Lufthansa flight number LH763 on September 4, 2026 at 01:45 hrs without mandatory departure immigration clearance.
According to the highly placed sources in the Ministry, the three passengers arrived at IGI airport at 00:50 hrs on September 4, 2026 from Air India flight. The notice asks why action should not be taken against the airline for the lapse.
Officer also said that the Civil Aviation Ministry has also asked asked Air India to explain how passengers were able to enter the International-to-International transfer area.
The ministry has sought details about the role of Air India and SATS staff involved in handling and transferring the passengers. It has also asked where were the designated nodal officer and monitoring team when the incident occurred and why the required matching of domestic and international passengers at Delhi was not completed.
ETV Bharat also reached out to Air India for a response on the incident. However by the time the story was published the airline’s response was still awaited. The story will be updated when we receive any response.
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