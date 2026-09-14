ETV Bharat / bharat

Civil Aviation Ministry Issues Notice To Air India Over Serious Delhi Airport Security Lapse

New Delhi: A security lapse has been reported at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after three Italian nationals allegedly travelled to Germany without completing the required immigration clearance. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued show cause notice to Air India and given the airline 7 days to respond.

ETV Bharat has seen the notice which says that there has been a violation of standard operating procedure for Hub and Spoke operations resulting in three foreign nationals departing India without mandatory immigration clearance.

It further says that it has come to the notice of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that a serious security and immigration related lapse occurred during the operations of hub and spoke flight number AI 1115 from Amritsar to Delhi on 3-4 September 2026, resulting in three Italian nationals travelling onwards from Delhi to Munich by Lufthansa flight number LH763 on September 4, 2026 at 01:45 hrs without mandatory departure immigration clearance.

According to the highly placed sources in the Ministry, the three passengers arrived at IGI airport at 00:50 hrs on September 4, 2026 from Air India flight. The notice asks why action should not be taken against the airline for the lapse.