Security Heightened As World's Longest Zoji La Tunnel Marks Breakthrough In Excavation
The tunnel spanning over 13.153 km will provide round the year connectivity to Ladakh region.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Sonamarg: Security has been stepped up ahead of the visit of Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari to mark the breakthrough in excavation of strategic Zoji La tunnel.
The world’s longest single bi-directional tunnel spanning over 13.153 kilometres bypassing the high altitude motorable mountain pass at 11,578 feet will provide round the year connectivity to Ladakh region. Currently, the union territory remains out of bounds during winter months when the temperature drops as low as minus 30 degree Celsius.
At Zoji La and alongside the highway, security has been fortified and authorities have decided to close the highway for traffic on Tuesday. The traffic will resume once the event is over, according to authorities. The main tunnel begins at the West Portal at Baltal and ends at the East Portal at Meenamarg, with tunnelling carried out from both ends. An official said the final breakthrough marks the defining milestone of the excavation phase and reflects the successful completion of the most critical stage of underground works in highly demanding terrain.
Constructed by Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), the tunnel uses the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), a method particularly suited to fragile Himalayan geology and variable rock conditions.
“The final breakthrough is a defining moment for the Zojila tunnel project because it demonstrates the successful execution of one of India’s most complex transport infrastructure works in a hostile Himalayan environment,” said an official. Member of Parliament for Ladakh Haneefa Jan described the breakthrough event as a dream come true for the region.
“The tunnel has strategic significance, but at the same time it will provide huge relief and benefit to Ladakh. We have been hearing about the demand for the tunnel since childhood. I can’t express the happiness and excitement among people as the tunnel reaches the breakthrough stage. The credit goes to Nitin Gadkari under whose leadership this was made possible,” he told ETV Bharat. Residents of Ladakh and Sonmarg are excited because the tunnel will bring long‑term benefits in mobility and economic integration.
Describing the hardship faced due to lack of connectivity, a resident of from Leh Jitmo said that they had to stock essentials including fuel during summer months. In Sonamarg, tourism stakeholders said the completion of tunnel will boost their business as the tourist destination will remain open throughout the year.
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