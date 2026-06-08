ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Heightened As World's Longest Zoji La Tunnel Marks Breakthrough In Excavation

Sonamarg: Security has been stepped up ahead of the visit of Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari to mark the breakthrough in excavation of strategic Zoji La tunnel.

The world’s longest single bi-directional tunnel spanning over 13.153 kilometres bypassing the high altitude motorable mountain pass at 11,578 feet will provide round the year connectivity to Ladakh region. Currently, the union territory remains out of bounds during winter months when the temperature drops as low as minus 30 degree Celsius.

At Zoji La and alongside the highway, security has been fortified and authorities have decided to close the highway for traffic on Tuesday. The traffic will resume once the event is over, according to authorities. The main tunnel begins at the West Portal at Baltal and ends at the East Portal at Meenamarg, with tunnelling carried out from both ends. An official said the final breakthrough marks the defining milestone of the excavation phase and reflects the successful completion of the most critical stage of underground works in highly demanding terrain.

Constructed by Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), the tunnel uses the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), a method particularly suited to fragile Himalayan geology and variable rock conditions.