ETV Bharat / bharat

JNU Security Guards Allege New Security Contractor Is Demanding Rs 40,000 'Bribe' To Keep Them On Roster

New Delhi: The security guards at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have alleged that the new security agency that has been contracted to oversee security at the university campus, has been demanding a "bribe" of Rs 40,000 from each security guard to continue working at the varsity.

The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) has lodged a complaint regarding the matter with the Delhi deputy chief labour commissioner and the JNU vice-chancellor. The guards have demanded that the collection of the amount by the new contractor be stopped and that the registration process for employees be conducted within the JNU campus in a transparent manner.

Nearly 370 security guards have signed the complaint over the matter that has been submitted to the JNU registrar. The AICCTU has claimed that the guards were being asked to pay the "bribe" even after working at the varsity for the last 10-12 years.

Sucheta De, the Delhi vice-president of the AICCTU, said a public-funded university shall not be allowed to turn into a “hub of corruption and labour exploitation”. She emphasised that the administration should ensure the protection of employees' rights.

JNUSU president Aditi Mishra has described the allegations as a grave matter. She said that these employees have been rendering their services for years and recalled that previously, a company had been accused of withholding their wages. “They were forced to approach the labour court, where they won the case. Subsequently, a different company also faced allegations of extorting money from guards. Imposing such a financial burden on poor labourers at a time of rising inflation constitutes a grave injustice," she said.