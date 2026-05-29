JNU Security Guards Allege New Security Contractor Is Demanding Rs 40,000 'Bribe' To Keep Them On Roster
Trade union lodges complaint, alleges similar past infractions against security, sanitation workers, denial of permanent employment even after 10-12 years of service, reports Anand Gupta.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The security guards at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have alleged that the new security agency that has been contracted to oversee security at the university campus, has been demanding a "bribe" of Rs 40,000 from each security guard to continue working at the varsity.
The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) has lodged a complaint regarding the matter with the Delhi deputy chief labour commissioner and the JNU vice-chancellor. The guards have demanded that the collection of the amount by the new contractor be stopped and that the registration process for employees be conducted within the JNU campus in a transparent manner.
Nearly 370 security guards have signed the complaint over the matter that has been submitted to the JNU registrar. The AICCTU has claimed that the guards were being asked to pay the "bribe" even after working at the varsity for the last 10-12 years.
Sucheta De, the Delhi vice-president of the AICCTU, said a public-funded university shall not be allowed to turn into a “hub of corruption and labour exploitation”. She emphasised that the administration should ensure the protection of employees' rights.
JNUSU president Aditi Mishra has described the allegations as a grave matter. She said that these employees have been rendering their services for years and recalled that previously, a company had been accused of withholding their wages. “They were forced to approach the labour court, where they won the case. Subsequently, a different company also faced allegations of extorting money from guards. Imposing such a financial burden on poor labourers at a time of rising inflation constitutes a grave injustice," she said.
The AICCTU has also said that despite serving long tenures, the guards have not been granted permanent employment. They allege that representatives of a security agency made them submit their documents at Katwaria Sarai, a neighbourhood near the campus, rather than at the JNU administrative office, and that a new sets of rules are imposed on them every time a contractor changes.
The AICCTU has also said that in 2018, the office of the deputy chief labour commissioner had issued a directive to JNU to ensure "equal pay for equal work", which has not been fully implemented. It has also sought job security for security guards and an investigation into the alleged nexus involving contractors and officials within the university.
The security guards have pointed out that they support their families on meager wages, and despite that, they are being asked to shell out money, which has made their lives difficult amid the rising cost of their children's education, household expenses, and general inflation.
The AICCTU has noted that it was not the first instance of “bribery” at JNU, and referred to a September 2025 case that involved the demand of bribes up to Rs 50,000 from Dalit sanitation workers. A complaint regarding this matter was submitted to the JNU administration. A previous contracting firm had also faced allegations of demanding money from mess staff and administrative employees, it said. The AICCTU has accused the JNU administration of exacerbating the exploitation of employees through the contractual employment system.
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