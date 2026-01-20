ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Forces Stumble On Terrorist Hideout After Encounter In Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar; Two Suspects Detained

Officials told ETV Bharat that two suspects have been detained for questioning after the recovery of the hideout on suspicion of helping the hiding terrorists.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tutti has reached the spot to oversee the operation whereas senior army officers are also on the spot to boost the morale of the troops in the ongoing operation.

Jammu: A day after one para commando was killed during a gunfight with terrorists in the Chatroo forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, security forces have detained two suspects for questioning after stumbling on a terrorist hideout during the search operation, sources said on Tuesday.

"They are being put through sustained questioning as to how terrorists have been able to accumulate huge quantities of essential commodities including food items, utensils and other things required for survival deep inside forests where weather remains hostile. The recovery of the hideout was a big achievement for security forces as it has cut down one important link of the terrorists and forces believe that they might haven’t been able to flee far away, which has increased the chances of their elimination," claimed an official who is also on the ground.

On Sunday security forces were able to establish contact with hiding terrorists in a forest area near Baigpora village in Singhpora area of Chatroo in district Kishtwar. After initial contact followed by heavy exchange of fire, terrorists managed to give security forces a slip as they fled deep inside the dense forest. During the operation eight soldiers were injured in the initial exchange of fire and one Havaldar Gajendra Singh of special forces was killed.

Giving further details about the initial contact, an official said that the terrorists were “in a dominating position on the higher side of the hilly terrain deep inside forests and when they observed the movement of security forces, they fired upon them and also hurled grenades which resulted in injury to soldiers”.

“But after that forces followed the standard operating procedures and installed cordon to cut down possible exit routes of the terrorists. After that reinforcement was pushed in but till then terrorists managed to flee," the official said.

Now, the entire forest area is being sanitised and Army and Jammu and Kashmir police have intensified the search operation with the help of technology.