ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Forces Seize Large Cache Of Arms, Ammunitions In Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam

According to sources, acting on intelligence received by J&K Police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the 18th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a search operation in the Tantripora-Sarsano garden area. “During the search, the security forces recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the area, which was taken into custody on the spot,” they said.

Kulgam: Security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

No official details regarding the type and quantity of the recovered arms and ammunition were immediately disclosed.

Sources further revealed that the recovered materials were seized, and an investigation is underway to determine the purpose of hiding the arms and ammunition and identify those responsible. “The recovered arms and ammunition are under investigation to uncover their purpose and those involved,” they said

Officials said that joint operations by the police, Indian Army and CRPF are ongoing in the Kashmir Valley to maintain law and order and prevent terrorist activities. “These operations aim to dismantle terrorist networks, halt the illegal arms supply, and ensure public safety. The matter is being thoroughly investigated, and any significant developments will be communicated to the public,” they said.