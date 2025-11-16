ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Forces Kill Three Maoists, Including Two Women, In Sukma Encounter

Sukma: Security forces claim to have achieved a major success in an encounter with Maoists that began on Saturday in the forests bordering Bhejji and Chintagufa in Chhattisgarh.

Three Maoists have been killed so far in the operation carried out by the District Reserve Guard (DRG). Among those killed is the Jan militia commander Madvi Deva, who had the reputation of being a notorious sniper. Apart from Madvi Deva, the other two killed were females identified as Podium Gangi and Sodi Gangi. The security forces were on the lookout for the slain Naxalites for a long time.

Sources said that on learning about a meeting of Naxalites that had been convened, the DRG teams descended on the dense forest and hilly areas of Tumalpad on the morning of November 16. As soon as the soldiers advanced towards the said area, the Maoists allegedly started firing. The forces also retaliated, and intermittent firing continued for a long time.

After the firing stopped, an intensive search operation was carried out in the area, during which the bodies of three Maoists were recovered from the spot. Authorities have been claiming that Naxalism is on its last leg in Chhattisgarh and will be eradicated from Bastar before the deadline that has been kept.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Naxalism will be wiped out of the country before March 2026. Officials have been claiming that the Maoists have no choice other than surrendering before the authorities and joining the mainstream of society.

Sources say that the Maoists are on the run and are fleeing deep inside the forests. "They now have no choice but to surrender. The courage of the soldiers has thwarted their strategy. The Maoists are fleeing into the jungle for their lives. A detailed report will be provided when the soldiers return after the encounter," said Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Bastar Range Sundarraj Pattalingam.