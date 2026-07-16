ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Forces Foil Major Terror Plot Targeting Amarnath Yatra; Top LeT Operative Killed

New Delhi: Security forces have foiled a major terror plot allegedly aimed at disrupting the ongoing Amarnath Yatra with the killing of a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative during a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Thursday.

The operation, carried out last week by the CRPF and other security agencies, led to the elimination of Zakir Ahmed Ganie, who was described as a senior LeT commander.

Security officials said Ganie was also suspected to have links with the Pahalgam terror attack.

"An operation was launched following a specific intelligence input, during which Ganie was neutralised. His associate, Latif Bhatt, another LeT cadre managed to escape,” a senior official told ETV Bharat.

In the wake of the operation, security forces have stepped up anti-terror and combing operations across the Union Territory to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, which began on July 3 and will continue till August 28.

Officials said one of the key concerns for the security forces is the reported presence of around 50 foreign terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Significantly, to counter infiltration and terror threats, security forces have activated 55 temporary operating bases (TOBs) in high-altitude areas above 10,000 feet of J&K. These bases are intended to help track and eliminate terrorists attempting to enter from across the border.