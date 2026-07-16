Security Forces Foil Major Terror Plot Targeting Amarnath Yatra; Top LeT Operative Killed
Operation Sheruwali launched in J&K as multi-agency teams intensify anti-terror operations and 55 temporary operating bases activated in high-altitude areas, reports ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Security forces have foiled a major terror plot allegedly aimed at disrupting the ongoing Amarnath Yatra with the killing of a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative during a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Thursday.
The operation, carried out last week by the CRPF and other security agencies, led to the elimination of Zakir Ahmed Ganie, who was described as a senior LeT commander.
Security officials said Ganie was also suspected to have links with the Pahalgam terror attack.
"An operation was launched following a specific intelligence input, during which Ganie was neutralised. His associate, Latif Bhatt, another LeT cadre managed to escape,” a senior official told ETV Bharat.
In the wake of the operation, security forces have stepped up anti-terror and combing operations across the Union Territory to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, which began on July 3 and will continue till August 28.
Officials said one of the key concerns for the security forces is the reported presence of around 50 foreign terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.
Significantly, to counter infiltration and terror threats, security forces have activated 55 temporary operating bases (TOBs) in high-altitude areas above 10,000 feet of J&K. These bases are intended to help track and eliminate terrorists attempting to enter from across the border.
The TOB strategy was formulated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with the first such base established in July 2025 at Faqir Gujri in Srinagar. The bases house personnel from central paramilitary forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police and are used to launch search-and-assault operations in remote mountain areas where terrorists often hide in traditional mud-and-stone shelters known as “dhoks”.
According to official data accessed by this correspondent, eight terrorists, including several high-category foreign operatives, have been neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir between January 1 and July 13 this year. During the same period, at least 24 overground workers (OGWs) were arrested.
Security forces also recovered a significant cache of weapons and explosives, including 16 firearms, 492 rounds of ammunition, 34 grenades, one rocket, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and one under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) with three rounds.
Officials said a large-scale anti-terror campaign, codenamed Operation Sheruwali, has been launched specifically in view of the Amarnath Yatra.
"We have intelligence inputs regarding suspected movement of terrorists in the Gambhir Mughlian area of Rajouri. Joint operations involving the Army and paramilitary forces are underway in the area,” another official said.
Security agencies have also highlighted the success of recent operations under TRASHI-1 in Kishtwar and Ramnagar, Udhampur, where four foreign terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), including top-tier Category A++ commanders, were neutralised.
Officials said the intensified operations are aimed at ensuring no terror outfit is able to target pilgrims or security forces during the ongoing yatra.
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