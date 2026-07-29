Section 163 Of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: All You Need To Know
Senior Advocate KK Chaudhary says the purpose of this section is not to infringe upon the rights of peace-loving citizens, but to curb anti-social activities.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 9:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which has replaced Section 144 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC), is currently in force across the sensitive areas of the national capital's New Delhi district, including Jantar Mantar.
Following recent violence during the students’ protest at Jantar Mantar, the question has arisen: How did violence occur when this section was already in effect? Does the imposition of Section 163 mean that five or more people cannot stand together anywhere? Could action be taken against groups of people moving through offices, markets, or metro stations? There are various misconceptions among the public regarding these issues. ETV Bharat discussed these questions with senior advocate KK Chaudhary, who practises law at the Supreme Court.
According to him, the primary objective of Section 163 of the BNSS is to maintain peace and law and order in an area. This section is invoked when the administration or police apprehend that public peace might be disrupted, or that violence or illegal activities could occur. It aims to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens and prevent individuals who pose a threat to law and order from organising and inciting unrest. The purpose of such an order is not to infringe upon the rights of peace-loving citizens, but rather to curb anti-social activities.
A protest by the Cockroach Janta Party was underway at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. While it began peacefully, it turned violent during a “Sansad Chalo” march on July 20. Both protesters and police personnel suffered injuries during the violent clashes. Commenting on this, Chaudhary notes that merely imposing Section 163 is not enough. While the police make every effort to maintain law and order, anti-social elements often infiltrate peaceful protests. Such individuals deliberately incite violence in an attempt to alter the course of the agitation. Their objective is to spread unrest and vitiate the atmosphere. Such circumstances can suddenly turn a peaceful protest violent. He asserts that Section 163 is invoked as a precautionary measure whenever the police anticipate a potential deterioration of the situation, even on ordinary days, so that the situation can be brought under control on time.
Will Action Be Taken If Five People Stand Together?
The biggest misconception regarding Section 163 is that the police can take action the moment five or more people gather. Addressing this, Chaudhary clarifies that such an assumption is not entirely accurate. He says that the New Delhi area houses thousands of offices, government institutions, markets, and metro stations, where lakhs of people move about in groups daily. Action is not taken against such individuals solely based on numbers. The police can distinguish between those going about their daily routines and those gathering with the intent to disrupt law and order or incite violence.
According to him, the purpose of Section 163 is not to halt the activities of ordinary citizens but to keep a check on those attempting to disturb public peace through illegal or violent acts.
Chaudhary advises the public to comply with the instructions of the police and administration wherever Section 163 is in force. If any individual or group appears to be inciting violence or unrest, people should maintain a safe distance and immediately inform the police. He emphasises that maintaining law and order is not solely the responsibility of the police but is also the duty of every citizen. Such situations can be effectively controlled only through the cooperation of the administration and the general public.
The events surrounding the “Sansad Chalo” march on July 20 have once again made it clear that the success of Section 163 depends not merely on the issuance of an order, but also on its effective enforcement, police vigilance, and public cooperation. Therefore, Section 163 should not be viewed merely as a ban on the assembly of five or more people; rather, it should be understood as a comprehensive legal provision for maintaining law and order.
Although the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar has ended, the area remains sensitive. According to New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma, Section 163 of the BNSS remains in effect in the district and will continue until the situation normalises. Currently, a heavy deployment of paramilitary forces alongside the Delhi Police is visible at Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations in New Delhi. This underscores the Delhi Police's commitment to maintaining law, order, and peace.
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