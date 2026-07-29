ETV Bharat / bharat

Section 163 Of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which has replaced Section 144 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC), is currently in force across the sensitive areas of the national capital's New Delhi district, including Jantar Mantar.

Following recent violence during the students’ protest at Jantar Mantar, the question has arisen: How did violence occur when this section was already in effect? ​​Does the imposition of Section 163 mean that five or more people cannot stand together anywhere? Could action be taken against groups of people moving through offices, markets, or metro stations? There are various misconceptions among the public regarding these issues. ETV Bharat discussed these questions with senior advocate KK Chaudhary, who practises law at the Supreme Court.

According to him, the primary objective of Section 163 of the BNSS is to maintain peace and law and order in an area. This section is invoked when the administration or police apprehend that public peace might be disrupted, or that violence or illegal activities could occur. It aims to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens and prevent individuals who pose a threat to law and order from organising and inciting unrest. The purpose of such an order is not to infringe upon the rights of peace-loving citizens, but rather to curb anti-social activities.

A protest by the Cockroach Janta Party was underway at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. While it began peacefully, it turned violent during a “Sansad Chalo” march on July 20. Both protesters and police personnel suffered injuries during the violent clashes. Commenting on this, Chaudhary notes that merely imposing Section 163 is not enough. While the police make every effort to maintain law and order, anti-social elements often infiltrate peaceful protests. Such individuals deliberately incite violence in an attempt to alter the course of the agitation. Their objective is to spread unrest and vitiate the atmosphere. Such circumstances can suddenly turn a peaceful protest violent. He asserts that Section 163 is invoked as a precautionary measure whenever the police anticipate a potential deterioration of the situation, even on ordinary days, so that the situation can be brought under control on time.

Will Action Be Taken If Five People Stand Together?