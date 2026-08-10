ETV Bharat / bharat

Secret Coding, Sensitive Technology Stolen From Defence Robotics Vendor In Rajasthan

Jaipur: A marketing officer of a Rajasthan based company manufacturing robotic equipment for the Indian Army allegedly stole the company's secret coding and robotic technology besides embezzling its dues with its debtors through forgery, police said. Police have booked the prime accused along with three of his accomplices in the case following directions by court.

Station House Officer (SHO) Shivdaspura police station, Rajesh Gautam stated that, based on a report filed by company representative Bhuvnesh Mishra, a case has been registered under various sections against the prime accused, Mohanlal Chaudhary, along with Rohit Solanki, Devesh Upadhyay, and Vikas.

In the police complaint, Mishra alleged that Mohanlal Chaudhary—a marketing officer at 'Club First Robotic Private Limited,' a deep-tech robot manufacturing company registered with the Government of India—stole the company's secret coding, robotic technology, and sensitive equipment.

A view of Shivdaspura police station (ETV Bharat)

According to Mishra, Chaudhary took LiDAR(Light Detection and Ranging) sensors, parts for UGVs (Unmanned Ground Vehicles), and camera modules (MK-15 remote) from the company. These technologies are known to be utilized in the defense sector, drones, surveillance systems, and advanced robotics.

Mishra further alleged that the sensitive equipment, robot coding, and other confidential information were shared with the other accused individuals. Consequently, the three individuals with whom the prime accused shared this information and equipment have also been named as accused in the case.