Secret Coding, Sensitive Technology Stolen From Defence Robotics Vendor In Rajasthan
The company's Marketing Officer along with three others have been booked following a complaint by a company representative, reports Vikas Vyas.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Jaipur: A marketing officer of a Rajasthan based company manufacturing robotic equipment for the Indian Army allegedly stole the company's secret coding and robotic technology besides embezzling its dues with its debtors through forgery, police said. Police have booked the prime accused along with three of his accomplices in the case following directions by court.
Station House Officer (SHO) Shivdaspura police station, Rajesh Gautam stated that, based on a report filed by company representative Bhuvnesh Mishra, a case has been registered under various sections against the prime accused, Mohanlal Chaudhary, along with Rohit Solanki, Devesh Upadhyay, and Vikas.
In the police complaint, Mishra alleged that Mohanlal Chaudhary—a marketing officer at 'Club First Robotic Private Limited,' a deep-tech robot manufacturing company registered with the Government of India—stole the company's secret coding, robotic technology, and sensitive equipment.
According to Mishra, Chaudhary took LiDAR(Light Detection and Ranging) sensors, parts for UGVs (Unmanned Ground Vehicles), and camera modules (MK-15 remote) from the company. These technologies are known to be utilized in the defense sector, drones, surveillance systems, and advanced robotics.
Mishra further alleged that the sensitive equipment, robot coding, and other confidential information were shared with the other accused individuals. Consequently, the three individuals with whom the prime accused shared this information and equipment have also been named as accused in the case.
The SHO stated that a case has been registered against the four accused under seven sections following the court's order, and every aspect of the matter is being investigated.
According to the complainant, the prime accused, Mohanlal, created forged company letterheads and quotations to contact the company's debtors directly. He then had the payments—which were due to the company—transferred into his personal bank accounts.
It is alleged that he attempted to secure a tender at the DLB, Jaipur, by submitting forged documents belonging to the company.
How the matter came to light
The complainant said that the company's SIM card was recovered from the accused, and the data was restored. Subsequently, the entire matter was revealed through WhatsApp chats and other information. The prime accused, Mohanlal, was in possession of the company's laptop and mobile phone, which contained sensitive data regarding companies purchasing robots and information related to the defense sector.
On May 13, 2026, the accused left with the laptop and mobile phone without authorization. He also shared confidential information regarding the equipment with co-accused Rohit Chaudhary and other individuals involved.
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