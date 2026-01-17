ETV Bharat / bharat

Second Range-Wide Estimation Of Riverine And Estuarine Dolphins Starts From Bijnor: Union Environment Ministry

In the first phase, the survey will cover the main stem of the Ganga from Bijnor to Ganga Sagar and the Indus River. In the second phase, it will cover the Brahmaputra, the tributaries of the Ganga, the Sundarbans, and Odisha.

New Delhi: The Union Environment Ministry on Saturday rolled out the second range-wide estimation of riverine and estuarine dolphins under Project Dolphin from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. The survey commenced with 26 researchers in three boats, recording ecological and habitat parameters, and using technologies such as hydrophones for underwater acoustic monitoring, an official statement said.

Apart from the Ganges River Dolphin, the survey will assess the status of the Indus River Dolphin and Irrawaddy Dolphins, along with habitat condition, threats, and associated conservation-priority fauna. This initiative will generate robust scientific data to support evidence-based conservation planning and policy action for India's river ecosystems.

The previous nationwide survey (2021-23) recorded an estimated 6,327 riverine dolphins in India, including Ganges River Dolphins in the Ganga, Yamuna, Chambal, Gandak, Ghaghara, Kosi, Mahananda and Brahmaputra systems, and a small population of Indus River Dolphins in the Beas. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar accounted for the largest numbers, followed by West Bengal and Assam, highlighting the critical importance of the Gangetic basin for long-term dolphin conservation.

The ongoing survey follows the same standardised methodology as the previous exercise. However, it will additionally cover new stretches and operational areas to include a new species, Irrawaddy dolphin, estimation in the Sundarbans and Odisha. This expanded spatial coverage will help update population estimates for this species, assess threats and habitat conditions and support improved conservation planning under Project Dolphin.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav had launched the second round of pan-India population estimation of dolphins and their estimation protocol at Dehradun during the last wildlife week. The programme is coordinated by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, in collaboration with state forest departments and partner conservation organisations WWF India, Aaranyak and the Wildlife Trust of India.