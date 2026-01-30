ETV Bharat / bharat

Second Phase Of AI-Powered Translation Platform Adi Vaani To Include Seven More Tribal Languages

New Delhi: Continuing its endeavour for inclusive tribal empowerment and preservation of India's rich linguistic diversity, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs is planning to include seven more languages of tribal people from different states, including Maharashtra and Tripura in Adi Vaani, country's first AI-powered tribal language translation platform.

The Ministry would include these languages spoken by the people from the tribal community in different parts of the country in the second phase.

Notably, there are 461 tribal languages spoken by Scheduled Tribes, along with 71 unique tribal mother tongues. Of these, 81 languages are classified as vulnerable, while 42 are deemed critically endangered. Numerous languages are at risk of disappearing due to insufficient documentation and gaps in intergenerational transmission.

This initiative merges cutting-edge AI technologies with community-oriented strategies to safeguard, enhance, and rejuvenate tribal languages and cultures throughout India.

Status Of Adi Vaani

"The Al-powered Adi Vaani app is a translation platform that is already available on Android and as a web portal. The iOS version is in the developmental stage. Currently, the app and web portal supports Gondi from Chhattisgarh, Mundari from Jharkhand. Bhili from Madhya Pradesh, and Santali from Odisha," the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs said.

Two languages, Kui from Odisha and Garo from Meghalaya, is in the development phase, it said.

The platform was launched by Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, as part of the celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh (JJGV), on September 1 last year.

The Minister had then underlined the importance of tribal languages and its protection, and stated that this will preserve the identity of the tribal languages.

Roadmap Ahead