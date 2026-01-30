Second Phase Of AI-Powered Translation Platform Adi Vaani To Include Seven More Tribal Languages
Adi Vaani already supports Gondi, Mundari, Bhili, Santhali. It will now cover Katkari, Koya, Kokborok, Betta Kuruba, Thodou Kuki, Tangkhul, Chodri, and soon, Kui, Garo.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Continuing its endeavour for inclusive tribal empowerment and preservation of India's rich linguistic diversity, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs is planning to include seven more languages of tribal people from different states, including Maharashtra and Tripura in Adi Vaani, country's first AI-powered tribal language translation platform.
The Ministry would include these languages spoken by the people from the tribal community in different parts of the country in the second phase.
Notably, there are 461 tribal languages spoken by Scheduled Tribes, along with 71 unique tribal mother tongues. Of these, 81 languages are classified as vulnerable, while 42 are deemed critically endangered. Numerous languages are at risk of disappearing due to insufficient documentation and gaps in intergenerational transmission.
This initiative merges cutting-edge AI technologies with community-oriented strategies to safeguard, enhance, and rejuvenate tribal languages and cultures throughout India.
Status Of Adi Vaani
"The Al-powered Adi Vaani app is a translation platform that is already available on Android and as a web portal. The iOS version is in the developmental stage. Currently, the app and web portal supports Gondi from Chhattisgarh, Mundari from Jharkhand. Bhili from Madhya Pradesh, and Santali from Odisha," the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs said.
Two languages, Kui from Odisha and Garo from Meghalaya, is in the development phase, it said.
The platform was launched by Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, as part of the celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh (JJGV), on September 1 last year.
The Minister had then underlined the importance of tribal languages and its protection, and stated that this will preserve the identity of the tribal languages.
Roadmap Ahead
"In the second phase of the project, seven languages are proposed to be included in Adi Vaani. These are Katkari from Maharashtra, Koya from Andhra Pradesh, Kokborok from Tripura, Betta Kuruba from Karanataka, Thodou Kuki amd Tangkhul from Manipur, and Chodri from Gujarat," the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs said.
To ensure the accuracy, regular testing with different sets of sentences in tribal languages is being carried out with the support from language experts from the respective communities. To ensure data privacy specific privacy policies are already embedded in the app while security audit through a CERT-empanelled third-party agencies is also undertaken, it said.
Key Features Of Adi Vaani
According to the Ministry, the AI-enabled software helps in real-time translation of text and speech among Hindi, English, and tribal languages.
The app is being utilised to translate the educational and governance materials such as documentation on Sickle Cell Disease and speeches of dignitaries and thought leaders for dissemination in local tribal languages, it said.
What Experts Have To Say
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Bikrant Tiwary, a tribal rights expert, on Friday said, "From the ground level this move feels both meaningful and practical.
In the villages where we work across Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of West Bengal, language is often the first barrier between tribal communities and the systems meant to serve them. Whether it is a health worker explaining Sickle Cell Disease, a teacher sharing learning material, or a government scheme being introduced, the message often gets lost before it reaches the heart. When information comes in a familiar tribal language, people listen differently. They engage, they ask questions, and they participate with confidence."
He said so the expansion of Adi Vaani to include more tribal languages like Katkari and Kokborok is not just a technical upgrade, but a step toward dignity. It tells communities that their language matters, their identity matters and they are not expected to abandon who they are in order to access development.
The tribal expert further said, "We should also ensure that this effort remains community-led. Local speakers, teachers, and youth should be involved in validating translations and shaping content. This can create livelihood opportunities and also ensure that dialects and cultural context are not diluted."