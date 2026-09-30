ETV Bharat / bharat

Commanders' Conference: Navy Asked To Maintain Combat Readiness, Strengthen Maritime Surveillance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the second edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference 2026 held in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: The country's apex defence leadership has urged naval commanders to maintain a high degree of combat readiness in the Navy and strengthen maritime surveillance, while underlining its role in safeguarding India's energy security amid the prevailing situation in West Asia.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of the Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth and Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan addressed sessions at the second edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference 2026, being held from September 29 to October 1 at the Nausena Bhawan.

In his address, Singh underscored India's "growing strategic responsibilities" in the maritime domain and its Navy’s role as a first responder and "preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region", a spokesperson of the Navy said. He stressed the need to strengthen maritime surveillance, analytical capability and operational responsiveness.

Referring to the situation in West Asia, the defence minister highlighted Operation Urja Suraksha being helmed by the Indian Navy, and its contribution in safeguarding India’s energy security. He also emphasised "aatmanirbharta", indigenous capability development and technology absorption, underscoring that "secure seas are integral to a secure nation and a developed nation".

The CDS acknowledged the Indian Navy as a "strategic force multiplier" and stressed technology transformation, data sharing and resilience in modern warfare.

The three-day conclave brings together the senior leadership of the Indian Navy, including operational commanders and area commanders, for deliberations on operational preparedness, maritime security and future capability development. The conference commenced with the inaugural address by the Chief of the Naval Staff, who reviewed the prevailing maritime security environment and the Indian Navy’s operational posture, the official added.