ETV Bharat / bharat

Second Day Of CJP-led Protest: Hundreds Of Protesters Forcibly Detained; Train, Metro Services Back To Normal

New Delhi: On the second day of the Cockroach Janata Party-led demonstration in Delhi, hundreds of protesters were detained by security personnel while they were marching towards Jantar Mantar from Connaught Place's Inner Circle and Rajiv Chowk here on Sunday.

Train, metro and bus services operated as usual. While there were no curbs on internet services, shops remained open at the markets, although the movement of customers was relatively less.

Second Day Of CJP-led Protest: Hundreds Of Protesters Forcibly Detained; Train, Metro Services Back To Normal (ETV Bharat)

However, to prevent the protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police implemented traffic diversion on more than 30 routes leading to Jantar Mantar in the New Delhi area.

Dozens of people started moving towards Jantar Mantar to demonstrate. The policemen deployed at the spot stopped them from going further. After this, the protesters started sloganeering. To control the situation, the Delhi Police detained the protesters and took them to another place by bus and vans.

Police detain protestors in Connaught Place (ETV Bharat)

Visuals showed the protesters marching towards Jantar Mantar and raising slogans of "Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do (resign Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar)".

Security personnel moved in to detain them, and several protesters, despite offering resistance, were seen being dragged and pulled towards police buses.

The area remained under intense security arrangements to stop the protesters from going towards Jantar Mantar. The CJP had vowed to continue protests, announcing another demonstration at the protest site at 10 am on Sunday after the government thwarted their efforts on Saturday.