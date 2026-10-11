Second Day Of CJP-led Protest: Hundreds Of Protesters Forcibly Detained; Train, Metro Services Back To Normal
Protesters were detained when they tried to march towards Jantar Mantar from Connaught Place and Rajiv Chowk, reports Dhananjay Verma
Published : October 11, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
New Delhi: On the second day of the Cockroach Janata Party-led demonstration in Delhi, hundreds of protesters were detained by security personnel while they were marching towards Jantar Mantar from Connaught Place's Inner Circle and Rajiv Chowk here on Sunday.
Train, metro and bus services operated as usual. While there were no curbs on internet services, shops remained open at the markets, although the movement of customers was relatively less.
However, to prevent the protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police implemented traffic diversion on more than 30 routes leading to Jantar Mantar in the New Delhi area.
Dozens of people started moving towards Jantar Mantar to demonstrate. The policemen deployed at the spot stopped them from going further. After this, the protesters started sloganeering. To control the situation, the Delhi Police detained the protesters and took them to another place by bus and vans.
Visuals showed the protesters marching towards Jantar Mantar and raising slogans of "Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do (resign Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar)".
Security personnel moved in to detain them, and several protesters, despite offering resistance, were seen being dragged and pulled towards police buses.
The area remained under intense security arrangements to stop the protesters from going towards Jantar Mantar. The CJP had vowed to continue protests, announcing another demonstration at the protest site at 10 am on Sunday after the government thwarted their efforts on Saturday.
Several protesters who were detained on Sunday alleged that they were manhandled during the detentions.
Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other student organisations were also detained while marching towards Jantar Mantar from Rajiv Chowk.
In a statement, the SFI said its all-India president Adarsh M Saji, Delhi state secretary Sooraj Elamon, Central Executive Committee member Abhijith Manilal and hundreds of its members were attacked and detained at Rajiv Chowk.
In the New Delhi area, the police made announcements to inform the people about the security- related restrictions. People were told that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) was in force in the area.
On Saturday, common people had to face problems in many parts of the capital due to security arrangements. The daily routine of millions of people was affected due to restrictions on metro stations, interruption in internet services, traffic diversion and disruption in rail operations.
However, considerable improvement was witnessed on Sunday.
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