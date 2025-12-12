Second Chance For Voters To Submit Enumeration Forms After ECI Extends Timeline For SIR
The Election Commission has extended the timeline for SIR, thereby giving a chance to voters to submit their enumeration forms.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Following the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision regarding making changes in the schedule of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and a Union Territory (UT), sources in the poll panel have claimed that this is an opportunity for electors who are yet to submit their enumeration forms.
Besides Uttar Pradesh, the poll panel has revised the schedule of the SIR yesterday in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar.
At present, the second phase of the SIR, which focuses on the purification of the electoral roll, is being conducted in nine states and three UTs. This phase also encompasses election-bound states, including West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry.
The SIR initiated by the poll panel officially commenced last month across 12 states and UTs, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) distributing the enumeration form by visiting households in these regions.
Excluding the six states and UT and Kerala, the enumeration period came to an end on Thursday in Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry, West Bengal and Lakshadweep. The draft electoral roll, where the enumeration period concluded, will be published on December 16.
The enumeration phase in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat is set to end on December 14, with the draft electoral roll for both states scheduled for publication on December 19, as per the poll panel.
The enumeration phase for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been extended until December 18. The draft electoral roll for these states and the Union Territory will be published on December 23.
According to the ECI, the enumeration period in Uttar Pradesh will last until December 26, with the draft electoral roll expected to be published on December 31.
In Kerala, the enumeration phase will conclude by December 18, and the preliminary electoral roll is set to be released on December 23.
In response to questions over revising the schedule of SIR in six states and a UT, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "The decision was taken following requests from the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of these states and UT. Those who have not submitted their enumeration form, this is an opportunity for them. They have got more time to fill the enumeration form."
According to the latest bulletin of the SIR shared by the poll panel, till 3 pm on Thursday, in the ongoing enumeration period in Uttar Pradesh, the number of enumeration forms distributed is 154,414,228. Out of these, 15,382,8200 enumeration forms have been digitised. The total number of electors in Uttar Pradesh is 154,430,092.
The total figures of enumeration forms digitised include electors who are found to be absent, shifted, dead or having more than one entry.
The ECI sources also disclosed that among these states where all the enumeration forms have been digitised, including Madhya Pradesh, the lists of electors marked as absent, shifted or dead/duplicate have been shared with the Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of the political parties, in a bid to ensure transparency in the ongoing exercise.
"The lists of absent, shifted or dead/duplicate voters have been shared with the BLAs. This is being done to ensure that any error can be corrected before the publication of the draft electoral rolls," they said.
Sources further said that such lists will be accessible on the websites of CEOs and DEOs. The ECI will ensure that all eligible voters are included in the electoral rolls in the SIR in all the nine states and UTs, they added.
Also Read