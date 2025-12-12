ETV Bharat / bharat

Second Chance For Voters To Submit Enumeration Forms After ECI Extends Timeline For SIR

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Following the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision regarding making changes in the schedule of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and a Union Territory (UT), sources in the poll panel have claimed that this is an opportunity for electors who are yet to submit their enumeration forms.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, the poll panel has revised the schedule of the SIR yesterday in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar.

At present, the second phase of the SIR, which focuses on the purification of the electoral roll, is being conducted in nine states and three UTs. This phase also encompasses election-bound states, including West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry.

The SIR initiated by the poll panel officially commenced last month across 12 states and UTs, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) distributing the enumeration form by visiting households in these regions.

Excluding the six states and UT and Kerala, the enumeration period came to an end on Thursday in Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry, West Bengal and Lakshadweep. The draft electoral roll, where the enumeration period concluded, will be published on December 16.

The enumeration phase in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat is set to end on December 14, with the draft electoral roll for both states scheduled for publication on December 19, as per the poll panel.

The enumeration phase for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been extended until December 18. The draft electoral roll for these states and the Union Territory will be published on December 23.