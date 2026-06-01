ETV Bharat / bharat

Second BRICS Culture Working Group Meeting To Be Held In Varanasi

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during a meeting with the participants of the BRICS Young Diplomats Forum and Heads of Diplomatic Academies, in New Delhi on Friday. ( ANI Photo )

New Delhi: India will hold the second meeting of the BRICS Culture Working Group (CWG) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh reaffirming its commitment to strengthening cultural ties and enhancing people-to-people exchanges among BRICS nations.

The meeting is expected to bring together representatives from member countries to discuss avenues for greater collaboration in the cultural sector, with a focus on preserving shared heritage, promoting cultural and creative industries, and fostering mutual understanding among diverse societies.

Five thematic panel discussions will be held like Creative Economy and People-to-People cooperation, copyright and ethical AI in the creative economy, cultural heritage protection and return of cultural property, collaborative approaches to safeguarding shared heritage, and culture as a driver of sustainable development.

Speaking about the upcoming meeting, the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Dr Arvind Kumar, said that representatives from member countries will deliberate on five key themes and work towards a consensus document.

“In Varanasi, the member countries will discuss five different topics and try to get an outcome from there and that will be drafted. This draft will be taken to the Bhopal meeting to finalise it,” he said.

The draft prepared in Varanasi will form the basis of discussions at the subsequent BRICS Culture Ministers’ meeting in Bhopal, where member countries are expected to finalise the document and adopt a collective roadmap for cultural cooperation.

The deliberations are expected to focus on strengthening cultural exchanges, safeguarding heritage, promoting cultural and creative industries, and exploring the impact of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, on the cultural sector.

As BRICS expands its global footprint, the CWG has emerged as a key mechanism for fostering mutual understanding and strengthening bonds among the peoples of member nations. The Varanasi meeting is expected to lay the groundwork for deeper cultural engagement and collaborative initiatives across the BRICS community.

According to the Ministry of Culture, invitations have been extended to BRICS member countries, including Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to participate in the meeting.

Responding to a query regarding participation, Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Vivek Aggarwal, said invitations have been sent to all concerned member nations, though confirmations from some countries are still awaited. “We have sent invitations to the member countries including Russia and Iran, but their confirmation is yet to be received,” he said.

The discussions in Varanasi will also focus on the growing contribution of culture to economic development and the opportunities and challenges presented by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.