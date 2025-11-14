ETV Bharat / bharat

SEBI-Sahara Case: SC Agrees To Hear Plea Of Employees Seeking Payment Of Pending Salaries

A file image of the building of the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Friday, November 7, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list for hearing on November 17 the interim pleas of employees seeking payment of their pending salaries from the Sahara Group companies.

On October 14, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai sought responses from the Centre, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and other stakeholders on a plea of Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd. (SICCL) seeking permission to sell its 88 prime properties to Adani Properties Private Limited.

The plea of SICCL is already listed for hearing on November 17. On Friday, the CJI was urged by the lawyers that the interim pleas of employees be also listed on Monday as they have not received salaries for many months. "Ok. They will be listed," CJI Gavai said.

Earlier, the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and M M Sundresh, heard the interlocutory application (IA) of Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd. (SICCL) in the long-pending matter relating to the Sahara Group's refund obligations.