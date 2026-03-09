ETV Bharat / bharat

SEBI Examining Calcutta Stock Exchange Application For Voluntary Exit From Business: MoS Finance

New Delhi: Capital market regulator Sebi is examining the application seeking voluntary exit of the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) from its business, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Chaudhary said Sebi has constituted a Working Group on the matter and appointed a valuation agency for verification and valuation of CSE's assets and liabilities. Certain information sought by Sebi from CSE is awaited, he said.

"Sebi would be passing a speaking order giving an exit to CSE from stock exchange business after taking a view on exclusively listed companies of CSE, its assets and liabilities, and relaxation from any regulations in order to facilitate exit," he said.