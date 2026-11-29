ETV Bharat / bharat

Seating Of 97 MPs, Including DMK, NCP (SP), Changed In Lok Sabha

A view of the new and old Parliament buildings under dark clouds during the three-day special session in New Delhi on Friday, April 17, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The seating arrangements for 97 MPs have been rejigged in the Lok Sabha, including 22 DMK and eight NCP (SP) MPs, with the remaining being consequential adjustments, sources said on Saturday.

The decision of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla came ahead of the House debate on the proposed Constitution amendments linking the rollout of women's reservation to delimitation, scheduled to commence on Monday.

While the DMK has extended its support to the revised version of the Bill on women's quota, the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar is yet to announce a formal stand on the issue.

However, NCP (SP) spokesperson Jitendra Awhad has said the party would back the proposal if a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats is guaranteed. The DMK had sought a separate seating arrangement away from the Congress, following its parting with the principal opposition party in May.

The eight NCP (SP) MPs have also been allotted changed seats, with the rearrangement necessitating changes in seating for the other members. Under the new arrangement, Supriya Sule of the NCP (SP) will now sit alongside DMK's Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran and A Raja, the sources said.

The reshuffle will also affect MPs from the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Shiv Sena (UBT), who are opposed to the constitutional amendments. The DMK had snapped ties with the Congress after the latter joined hands with the TVK and became part of the Tamil Nadu government headed by C Joseph Vijay in May.